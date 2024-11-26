It was a historic opening day for the mega auction as Shreyas Iyer became the biggest buy in IPL history early on only to see Rishabh Pant break the record soon. Pant was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore soon after Iyer was signed by Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crore. Venkatesh Iyer was the surprise big buy at Rs 23.75 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders. Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal completed the list of top five of the most expensive players at Rs 18 crore. Both the bowlers went to Punjab Kings.