After two days of intense bidding and a lot of brainstorming at the auction, all ten franchises have completed their final squads for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. (More Cricket News)
It was a historic opening day for the mega auction as Shreyas Iyer became the biggest buy in IPL history early on only to see Rishabh Pant break the record soon. Pant was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore soon after Iyer was signed by Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crore. Venkatesh Iyer was the surprise big buy at Rs 23.75 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders. Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal completed the list of top five of the most expensive players at Rs 18 crore. Both the bowlers went to Punjab Kings.
All teams exhausted much of their purse and saw their starting XIs, or with the impact player rule, starting XII take shape. Here are the full squads with the probable starting XII of all the 10 franchises at the end of the IPL 2025 auction.
Chennai Super Kings Full Squad And Likely XI
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)
Devon Conway
Rahul Tripathi
Shivam Dube
Vijay Shankar
Ravindra Jadeja
MS Dhoni (wk)
Sam Curran
R Ashwin
Noor Ahmad
Matheesha Pathirana
Khaleel Ahmed
Rachin Ravindra
Shaik Rasheed
Anshul Kamboj
Mukesh Chaudhary
Deepak Hooda
Gurjanpreet Singh
Nathan Ellis
Jamie Overton
Kamlesh Nagarkoti
Ramakrishna Ghosh
Shreyas Gopal
Vansh Bedi
Andre Siddarth
Mumbai Indians Full Squad And Likely XI
Rohit Sharma
Will Jacks
Tilak Varma
Suryakumar Yadav
Naman Dhir
Hardik Pandya (c)
K Shrijith (wk)
Mitchell Santner
Allah Ghazanfar
Deepak Chahar
Trent Boult
Jasprit Bumrah
Robin Minz
Karn Sharma
Ryan Rickleton
Ashwani Kumar
Raj Angad Bawa
Reece Topley
Arjun Tendulkar
Satyanarayan Raju
Bevon Jacobs
Lizaad Williams
Vignesh Puthur
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Full Squad And Likely XI
Virat Kohli
Phil Salt
Rajat Patidar
Jacob Bethell
Liam Livingstone
Jitesh Sharma (wk)
Krunal Pandya
Manoj Bhandage
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Yash Dayal
Josh Hazlewood
Suyash Sharma
Rasikh Dar
Swapnil Singh
Romario Shepherd
Nuwan Thusara
Mohit Rathee
Tim David
Devdutt Padikkal
Swastik Chikara
Lungi Ngidi
Abhinandan Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad And Likely XI
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk)
Sunil Narine
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Venkatesh Iyer
Manish Pandey
Rinku Singh
Andre Russell
Ramandeep Singh
Harshit Rana
Vaibhav Arora
Anrich Nortje
Varun Chakravarthy
Quinton de Kock
Mayank Markande
Rovman Powell
Moeen Ali
Spencer Johnson
Luvnith Sisodia
Ajinkya Rahane
Anukul Roy
Umran Malik
Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad And Likely XI
Travis Head
Abhishek Sharma
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Ishan Kishan
Heinrich Klassen (wk)
Abhinav Manohar
Kamindu Mendis
Pat Cummins (c)
Rahul Chahar
Harshal Patel
Mohammed Shami
Simarjeet Singh
Adam Zampa
Atharva Taide
Zeeshan Ansari
Jaydev Unadkat
Brydon Carse
Aniket Verma
Eshan Malinga
Sachin Baby
Rajasthan Royals Full Squad And Likely XI
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Sanju Samson (c) (wk)
Nitish Rana
Riyan Parag
Dhruv Jurel
Shimron Hetmyer
Shubham Dubey
Wanindu Hasaranga
Jofra Archer
Akash Madhwal
Maheesh Theekshana
Sandeep Sharma
Kumar Kartikeya
Tushar Deshpande
Yudhvir Singh Charak
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Kwena Maphaka
KS Rathore
Ashok Sharma
Fazalhaq Farooqi
Punjab Kings Full Squad And Likely XI
Prabhsimran Singh
Priyansh Arya
Shreyas Iyer
Nehal Wadhera
Glenn Maxwell
Shashank Singh
Marcus Stoinis
Marco Jansen
Harpreet Brar
Arshdeep Singh
Yuzvendra Chahal
Lockie Ferguson
Vijaykumar Vyshak
Vishnu Vinod
Josh Inglis
Yash Thakur
Azmatullah Omarzai
Harnoor Singh
Kuldeep Sen
Aaron Hardie
Musheer Khan
Suryansh Shedge
Xavier Bartlett
Pyla Avinash
Pravin Dubey
Gujarat Titans Full Squad And Likely XI
Shubman Gill
Jos Buttler
Sai Sudharsan
Sherfane Rutherford
Shahrukh Khan
Washington Sundar
Rahul Tewatia
R Sai Kishore
Rashid Khan
Kagiso Rabada
Mohammed Siraj
Prasidh Krishna
Nishant Sindhu
Kumar Kushagra
Anuj Rawat
Gerald Coetzee
Gurnoor Brar
Mahipal Lomror
Ishant Sharma
Jayant Yadav
Glenn Phillips
Karim Janat
Kulwant Khejroliya
Manav Suthar
Arshad Khan
Delhi Capitals Full Squad And Likely XI
Jake Fraser McGurk
KL Rahul
Abhishek Porel
Axar Patel
Tristan Stubbs
Harry Brook
Ashutosh Sharma
Sameer Rizvi
Mitchell Starc
Kuldeep Yadav
T Natarajan
Mukesh Kumar
Karun Nair
Dushmantha Chameera
Faf du Plessis
Mohit Sharma
Darshan Nalkande
Vipraj Nigam
Manvanth Kumar L
Donovan Ferreira
Ajay Mandal
Madhav Tiwari
Tripurana Vijay
Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad And Likely XI
Mitchell Marsh
Aiden Markram
Rishabh Pant
Nicholas Pooran
Ayush Badoni
David Miller
Abdul Samad
Shahbaz Ahmed
Avesh Khan
Ravi Bishnoi
Mayank Yadav
Mohsin Khan
Matthew Breetzke
A Juyal
Akash Deep
Himmat Singh
M Siddharth
Digvesh Singh
Akash Singh
Shamar Joseph
Prince Yadav
Yuvraj Chaudhary
Rajvardhan Hangargekar
Arshin Kulkarni
The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League will start on March 14, 2025, with the final scheduled for May 25.