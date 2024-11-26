Cricket

IPL Auction: Full Squads And Probable 11s For All 10 Teams Ahead Of The 2025 Season

Here are the full squads with the probable starting XII of all the 10 franchises at the end of the IPL 2025 auction

IPL-2025-Mega-Auction-X-Photo
Auctioneer Mallika Sagar at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction on day 1. Photo: Screen Grab
After two days of intense bidding and a lot of brainstorming at the auction, all ten franchises have completed their final squads for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. (More Cricket News)

It was a historic opening day for the mega auction as Shreyas Iyer became the biggest buy in IPL history early on only to see Rishabh Pant break the record soon. Pant was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore soon after Iyer was signed by Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crore. Venkatesh Iyer was the surprise big buy at Rs 23.75 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders. Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal completed the list of top five of the most expensive players at Rs 18 crore. Both the bowlers went to Punjab Kings.

All teams exhausted much of their purse and saw their starting XIs, or with the impact player rule, starting XII take shape. Here are the full squads with the probable starting XII of all the 10 franchises at the end of the IPL 2025 auction.

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad And Likely XI

Devon Conway with Ruturaj Gaikwad. - X/ChennaiIPL
CSK Full Squad IPL 2025 Auction: Updated List Of All Players Bought By Chennai Super Kings

BY Outlook Sports Desk

  1. Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)

  2. Devon Conway

  3. Rahul Tripathi

  4. Shivam Dube

  5. Vijay Shankar

  6. Ravindra Jadeja

  7. MS Dhoni (wk)

  8. Sam Curran

  9. R Ashwin

  10. Noor Ahmad

  11. Matheesha Pathirana

  12. Khaleel Ahmed

  • Rachin Ravindra

  • Shaik Rasheed

  • Anshul Kamboj

  • Mukesh Chaudhary

  • Deepak Hooda

  • Gurjanpreet Singh

  • Nathan Ellis

  • Jamie Overton

  • Kamlesh Nagarkoti

  • Ramakrishna Ghosh

  • Shreyas Gopal

  • Vansh Bedi

  • Andre Siddarth

Mumbai Indians Full Squad And Likely XI

Trent Boult. - X/mipaltan
MI Full Squad IPL 2025 Auction: Updated List Of All Players Bought By Mumbai Indians

BY Outlook Sports Desk

  1. Rohit Sharma

  2. Will Jacks

  3. Tilak Varma

  4. Suryakumar Yadav

  5. Naman Dhir

  6. Hardik Pandya (c)

  7. K Shrijith (wk)

  8. Mitchell Santner

  9. Allah Ghazanfar

  10. Deepak Chahar

  11. Trent Boult

  12. Jasprit Bumrah

  • Robin Minz

  • Karn Sharma

  • Ryan Rickleton

  • Ashwani Kumar

  • Raj Angad Bawa

  • Reece Topley

  • Arjun Tendulkar

  • Satyanarayan Raju

  • Bevon Jacobs

  • Lizaad Williams

  • Vignesh Puthur

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Full Squad And Likely XI

Josh Hazlewood was released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. - File
RCB At IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Updated Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad For New Season

BY Outlook Sports Desk

  1. Virat Kohli

  2. Phil Salt

  3. Rajat Patidar

  4. Jacob Bethell

  5. Liam Livingstone

  6. Jitesh Sharma (wk)

  7. Krunal Pandya

  8. Manoj Bhandage

  9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

  10. Yash Dayal

  11. Josh Hazlewood

  12. Suyash Sharma

  • Rasikh Dar

  • Swapnil Singh

  • Romario Shepherd

  • Nuwan Thusara

  • Mohit Rathee

  • Tim David

  • Devdutt Padikkal

  • Swastik Chikara

  • Lungi Ngidi

  • Abhinandan Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad And Likely XI

Venkatesh Iyer celebrates his fifty runs - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
KKR Full Squad IPL 2025 Auction: Updated List Of All Players Bought By Kolkata Knight Riders

BY Outlook Sports Desk

  1. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk)

  2. Sunil Narine

  3. Angkrish Raghuvanshi

  4. Venkatesh Iyer

  5. Manish Pandey

  6. Rinku Singh

  7. Andre Russell

  8. Ramandeep Singh

  9. Harshit Rana

  10. Vaibhav Arora

  11. Anrich Nortje

  12. Varun Chakravarthy

  • Quinton de Kock

  • Mayank Markande

  • Rovman Powell

  • Moeen Ali

  • Spencer Johnson

  • Luvnith Sisodia

  • Ajinkya Rahane

  • Anukul Roy

  • Umran Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad And Likely XI

Harshal Patel. - X/Punjab Kings
SRH Full Squad IPL 2025 Auction: Updated List Of All Players Bought By Sunrisers Hyderabad

BY Outlook Sports Desk

  1. Travis Head

  2. Abhishek Sharma

  3. Nitish Kumar Reddy

  4. Ishan Kishan

  5. Heinrich Klassen (wk)

  6. Abhinav Manohar

  7. Kamindu Mendis

  8. Pat Cummins (c)

  9. Rahul Chahar

  10. Harshal Patel

  11. Mohammed Shami

  12. Simarjeet Singh

  • Adam Zampa

  • Atharva Taide

  • Zeeshan Ansari

  • Jaydev Unadkat

  • Brydon Carse

  • Aniket Verma

  • Eshan Malinga

  • Sachin Baby

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad And Likely XI

Rajasthan Royals bought Jofra Archer for INR 12.50 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. - File
RR At IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Updated Rajasthan Royals Squad For New Season

BY Outlook Sports Desk

  1. Yashasvi Jaiswal

  2. Sanju Samson (c) (wk)

  3. Nitish Rana

  4. Riyan Parag

  5. Dhruv Jurel

  6. Shimron Hetmyer

  7. Shubham Dubey

  8. Wanindu Hasaranga

  9. Jofra Archer

  10. Akash Madhwal

  11. Maheesh Theekshana

  12. Sandeep Sharma

  • Kumar Kartikeya

  • Tushar Deshpande

  • Yudhvir Singh Charak

  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi

  • Kwena Maphaka

  • KS Rathore

  • Ashok Sharma

  • Fazalhaq Farooqi

Punjab Kings Full Squad And Likely XI

Arshdeep Singh during practice - X/@IPL
Punjab Kings Full Squad IPL 2025 Auction: Updated List Of All Players Bought By PBKS

BY Outlook Sports Desk

  1. Prabhsimran Singh

  2. Priyansh Arya

  3. Shreyas Iyer

  4. Nehal Wadhera

  5. Glenn Maxwell

  6. Shashank Singh

  7. Marcus Stoinis

  8. Marco Jansen

  9. Harpreet Brar

  10. Arshdeep Singh

  11. Yuzvendra Chahal

  12. Lockie Ferguson

  • Vijaykumar Vyshak

  • Vishnu Vinod

  • Josh Inglis

  • Yash Thakur

  • Azmatullah Omarzai

  • Harnoor Singh

  • Kuldeep Sen

  • Aaron Hardie

  • Musheer Khan

  • Suryansh Shedge

  • Xavier Bartlett

  • Pyla Avinash

  • Pravin Dubey

Gujarat Titans Full Squad And Likely XI

Jos Buttler. - AP/Ricardo Mazalan
Gujarat Titans Full Squad IPL 2025 Auction: Updated List Of All Players Bought By GT

BY Outlook Sports Desk

  1. Shubman Gill

  2. Jos Buttler

  3. Sai Sudharsan

  4. Sherfane Rutherford

  5. Shahrukh Khan

  6. Washington Sundar

  7. Rahul Tewatia

  8. R Sai Kishore

  9. Rashid Khan

  10. Kagiso Rabada

  11. Mohammed Siraj

  12. Prasidh Krishna

  • Nishant Sindhu

  • Kumar Kushagra

  • Anuj Rawat

  • Gerald Coetzee

  • Gurnoor Brar

  • Mahipal Lomror

  • Ishant Sharma

  • Jayant Yadav

  • Glenn Phillips

  • Karim Janat

  • Kulwant Khejroliya

  • Manav Suthar

  • Arshad Khan

Delhi Capitals Full Squad And Likely XI

KL Rahul captained Lucknow Super Giants in their first three IPL seasons. - X/LucknowIPL
DC Full Squad IPL 2025 Auction: Updated List Of All Players Bought By Delhi Capitals

BY Outlook Sports Desk

  1. Jake Fraser McGurk

  2. KL Rahul

  3. Abhishek Porel

  4. Axar Patel

  5. Tristan Stubbs

  6. Harry Brook

  7. Ashutosh Sharma

  8. Sameer Rizvi

  9. Mitchell Starc

  10. Kuldeep Yadav

  11. T Natarajan

  12. Mukesh Kumar

  • Karun Nair

  • Dushmantha Chameera

  • Faf du Plessis

  • Mohit Sharma

  • Darshan Nalkande

  • Vipraj Nigam

  • Manvanth Kumar L

  • Donovan Ferreira

  • Ajay Mandal

  • Madhav Tiwari

  • Tripurana Vijay

Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad And Likely XI

Rishabh Pant - | Photo Courtesy: @BCCI / X
LSG Full Squad IPL 2025 Auction: Updated List Of All Players Bought By Lucknow Super Giants

BY Outlook Sports Desk

  1. Mitchell Marsh

  2. Aiden Markram

  3. Rishabh Pant

  4. Nicholas Pooran

  5. Ayush Badoni

  6. David Miller

  7. Abdul Samad

  8. Shahbaz Ahmed

  9. Avesh Khan

  10. Ravi Bishnoi

  11. Mayank Yadav

  12. Mohsin Khan

  • Matthew Breetzke

  • A Juyal

  • Akash Deep

  • Himmat Singh

  • M Siddharth

  • Digvesh Singh

  • Akash Singh

  • Shamar Joseph

  • Prince Yadav

  • Yuvraj Chaudhary

  • Rajvardhan Hangargekar

  • Arshin Kulkarni

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League will start on March 14, 2025, with the final scheduled for May 25.

