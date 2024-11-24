SRH Full Squad IPL 2025 Auction: Updated List Of All Players Bought By Sunrisers Hyderabad

The player auction for the Indian Premier League 2025 is going on in full flow in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah with a total of 577 players part of the final shortlist. Sunrisers Hyderabad have made some astute buys so far in the auction. (Live Updates | More Cricket News)
The runners-up of last season, SRH had already packed their side with some big retentions ahead of the auction. Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy were the five players already in the SRH camp ahead of the auction.
At the auction, they have bought some mid-priced players and tried to assemble another squad that will take them to good heights.
Check below the list of all players bought by SRH at the player auction for the 2025 IPL so far.
SRH IPL 2025 Auction Players Bought
Mohammad Shami (INR 10 crore)
Harshal Patel (INR 8 crore)
Ishan Kishan (INR 11.25 crore)
Rahul Chahar (INR 3.2 crore)
Adam Zampa (INR 2.40 crore)
Atharva Taide (INR 30 lakh)
Sunrisers Hyderabad Retained Players List: Pat Cummins (INR 18 crore), Abhishek Sharma (INR 14 crore), Nitish Reddy (INR 6 crore), Heinrich Klaasen (INR 23 crore), Travis Head (INR 14 crore)
The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League will start on March 14, 2025, with the final scheduled for May 25.