IPL 2025 Mega Auction LIVE Updates, Day 1: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul Set To Ignite Bidding Wars In Jeddah

Welcome to the live coverage of Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction that is being held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. 577 players will be in the reckoning as 10 franchises will look to snap up from their remaining purses. The likes of Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and overseas stars such as Jos Buttler and Mitchell Starc could be on the list of franchise owners as the first day of the auction will get underway. Indian-capped stars make up seven of the 12 marquee names at the auction. Get all the live updates from the IPL 2025 mega auction, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

24 Nov 2024, 02:40:38 pm IST IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Updates: How Many Players On Day 1 On the first day of the IPL 2025 auction 84 players will go under the hammer (Sunday, November 24). The auction starts at 3.30 PM IST, 1 PM local time.

24 Nov 2024, 02:36:01 pm IST IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Updates: Top Overseas Players 1. Jos Buttler 2. Mitchell Starc 3. Rachin Ravindra 4. Trent Boult 5. Jake Fraser-McGurk Read more about the top five overseas players HERE.

24 Nov 2024, 02:30:10 pm IST IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Updates: Foriegn Players Alongside India, countries like Australia, South Africa, England, Afghanistan, and many others have their players participating in the auction. While 46 players have been retained by the 10 IPL teams, including 10 foreigners, 577 players remain up for grabs, which include 210 overseas players. Let's have a look at the country-wise breakdown of the players set to bid for a spot in the league: Afghanistan - 18 players; Australia - 37 players; Bangladesh - 12 players; England - 37 players; India - 366 players; Ireland - 2 players; New Zealand - 24 players; Scotland - 1 player; South Africa - 31 players; Sri Lanka - 19 players; USA - 3 players; West Indies - 22 players; Zimbabwe - 3 players Check the list of players from each country here.

24 Nov 2024, 02:19:28 pm IST IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Updates: Five Things To Know Before the much-awaited mega auction kicks off, here are five key things to know about it: 1. What's Special About This Mega Auction? This time big Indian names like Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul all available to be snapped. All three were captains in the previous edition – Iyer in fact won the 2024 title with the Kolkata Knight Riders. 2. How Many Marquee Sets Are There, And Who All Are In Them? There are two marquee sets this time, each comprising six players. The first list includes Pant, Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada and Mitchell Starc.... 3. Who Are The Other Players To Watch Out For? 4. What Is Accelerated Auction? 5. What Is The Right-To-Match Option? How Can It Be Used? Read more about above the points HERE

24 Nov 2024, 02:18:13 pm IST IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Updates: Live Streaming The Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction will start from 3:00 PM IST on both November 24 and 25. The IPL 2025 Mega Auction will be telecast on Star Sports Network tv channels. The event will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.