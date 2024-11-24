IPL 2025 Mega Auction LIVE Updates, Day 1: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul Set To Ignite Bidding Wars In Jeddah

IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Updates: How Many Players On Day 1
On the first day of the IPL 2025 auction 84 players will go under the hammer (Sunday, November 24). The auction starts at 3.30 PM IST, 1 PM local time.
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Updates: Top Overseas Players
1. Jos Buttler
2. Mitchell Starc
3. Rachin Ravindra
4. Trent Boult
5. Jake Fraser-McGurk
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Updates: Foriegn Players
Alongside India, countries like Australia, South Africa, England, Afghanistan, and many others have their players participating in the auction. While 46 players have been retained by the 10 IPL teams, including 10 foreigners, 577 players remain up for grabs, which include 210 overseas players. Let's have a look at the country-wise breakdown of the players set to bid for a spot in the league:
Afghanistan - 18 players; Australia - 37 players; Bangladesh - 12 players; England - 37 players; India - 366 players; Ireland - 2 players; New Zealand - 24 players; Scotland - 1 player; South Africa - 31 players; Sri Lanka - 19 players; USA - 3 players; West Indies - 22 players; Zimbabwe - 3 players
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Updates: Five Things To Know
Before the much-awaited mega auction kicks off, here are five key things to know about it:
1. What's Special About This Mega Auction?
This time big Indian names like Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul all available to be snapped. All three were captains in the previous edition – Iyer in fact won the 2024 title with the Kolkata Knight Riders.
2. How Many Marquee Sets Are There, And Who All Are In Them?
There are two marquee sets this time, each comprising six players. The first list includes Pant, Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada and Mitchell Starc....
3. Who Are The Other Players To Watch Out For?
4. What Is Accelerated Auction?
5. What Is The Right-To-Match Option? How Can It Be Used?
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Updates: Live Streaming
The Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction will start from 3:00 PM IST on both November 24 and 25.
The IPL 2025 Mega Auction will be telecast on Star Sports Network tv channels. The event will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Updates: Preview
The bids on Rishabh Pant could well soar like his audacious no-look six at Perth as he seems poised to become the highest paid player among the 577 who will go under the hammer at the two-day IPL mega auction starting on Sunday. There will be INR 641.5 crores cumulatively in the kitty of 10 teams with 204 possible slots to be filled but one can be rest assured that all eyes will be trained on Pant's name when it comes up.