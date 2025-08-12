'People Of Pakistan Ready To Fight You', Says Bilawal Bhutto After Munir's Nuke Rhetoric

Speaking at a function on Monday, Bilawal Bhutto issued a fresh round of threats against India, warning of war if New Delhi continues with changes to the Indus Waters Treaty.
After Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir threatened India with waging nuclear war, former Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday issued a fresh round of threats against India, warning of war if New Delhi continues with changes to the Indus Waters Treaty.
Announcing a diplomatic downgrade with Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians, the Centre on April 24 announced that the 1960 treaty would be kept in abeyance with immediate effect till Pakistan stops cross-border terrorism.
What Did Bilawal Bhutto Say?
Speaking at a function organised by the Culture Department of the Government of Sindh on Monday, Bhutto reportedly claimed India had attacked Pakistan and accused India of “barbarism" over the issue.
“The people of Pakistan have the strength to confront Modi in the event of war,” Bilawal said, warning India that another war might result in Pakistan reclaiming all six of its rivers.
“So, if you think of carrying out an attack like Sindoor, then know that the people of every province of Pakistan are ready to fight you — and this is a war that you will definitely lose," he reportedly said.
“If Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces an attack on Indus, he attacks our history, our culture and our civilisation,” Bilawal added.
Asim Munir Nuke's Threat From American Soil
Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, who is visiting Washington for the second time since the latest conflict with India, reportedly issued nuclear threats while speaking in the United States, warning that Islamabad would "take half the world down" if faced with an existential threat from New Delhi.
Speaking at a dinner in Tampa hosted by businessman and honorary consul Adnan Asad, Munir reportedly told attendees, "We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we’ll take half the world down with us."
Further threatening India from American soil while speaking at a Pakistani community event in Tampa, Florida, Munir reportedly said, "India is a shining Mercedes coming on a highway, but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?"
The Pak army chief engaged in high-level interactions with senior political and military leadership as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora.
Taking aim at India over control of the Indus River, Munir reportedly said, "We will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does so, we will destroy it with ten missiles."
"The Indus river is not the Indians’ family property... We have no shortage of missiles, Alhumdulillah", The Print quoted Munir as saying, citing sources.
What Is Indus Water Treaty?
The Indus Water Treaty (IWT) is a water-sharing agreement between India and Pakistan with the World Bank being a signatory of the pact which was signed in 1960.
The treaty set out a mechanism for cooperation and information exchange between the two countries regarding use of waters of a the Indus River system, which flows through both countries. .
However, there have been disagreements and differences between India and Pakistan over the treaty.