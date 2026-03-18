EC Appoints Five IPS Officers DIGs, Reshuffles 13 IAS Officers in Poll-Bound Bengal

Summary of this article
The Election Commission also ordered a reshuffle of 13 IAS officers, in addition to appointing five IPS officers as deputy inspectors generals.
According to the EC, the officers transferred out should not be posted in any election-related assignments till the completion of the electoral process.
The EC had earlier transferred the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP and Kolkata CP.
The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the transfer and posting of five IPS officers as deputy inspectors general (DIGs) in West Bengal after reviewing poll preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections, an official communication said.
The commission said the directions are to be implemented with immediate effect, and a compliance report regarding the joining of the officers must be submitted by 11 am on March 19.
The Election Commission also ordered a reshuffle of 13 IAS officers in poll-bound West Bengal, appointing several district magistrates (DMs), who have also been designated as district election officers (DEOs) and entrusted with key responsibilities as poll observers.
"These officers will play a crucial role in ensuring free, fair and transparent elections. Many of them will also function in observer capacities to closely monitor poll preparedness and conduct at the district level," a senior Election Commission official said.
The commission said the directions are to be implemented with immediate effect and a compliance report on the joining of the officers must be submitted by 3 pm on March 19.
It also directed that officers transferred out should not be posted in any election-related assignments till the completion of the electoral process.
After the poll dates were announced on Sunday, the EC transferred Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty, Home Secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena and subsequently removed DGP Peeyush Pandey and Kolkata CP Supratim Sarkar.
The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases, on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4
With inputs from PTI.