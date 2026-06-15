ED Questions Abhishek Banerjee In Bengal Primary Recruitment Scam Probe

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
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The questioning comes a day after Banerjee underwent an eight-and-a-half-hour interrogation by the state CID in a separate case related to the alleged forgery of MLAs' signatures

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Appears Before ED in Primary School Jobs Scam Case
ED Questions Abhishek Banerjee In Bengal Primary Recruitment Scam Probe Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Summary of this article

  • The Enforcement Directorate questioned TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the alleged primary school recruitment scam.

  • Investigators are examining financial records, digital evidence and statements from other accused to trace the alleged money trail.

  • The questioning comes a day after Banerjee was interrogated by the CID in a separate case involving alleged forgery of MLAs' signatures.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday began questioning Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the alleged primary school recruitment scam in West Bengal.

According to an official, Banerjee appeared before investigators at the ED's CGO Complex office in Kolkata around 11 am after being summoned in the money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in primary teacher recruitment.

The questioning comes a day after Banerjee underwent an eight-and-a-half-hour interrogation by the state CID in a separate case related to the alleged forgery of MLAs' signatures on documents connected to the appointment of the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

West Bengal: Police Search Abhishek's Kolkata Residence for Over 4 hours - Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
West Bengal: Police Search Abhishek's Kolkata Residence for Over 4 hours

By PTI

Focus On Money Trail

Officials said investigators have prepared around two dozen questions for the Diamond Harbour MP and are focusing on tracing the alleged proceeds of crime.

"The entire session will be videographed, verified, and cross-checked with other evidence and the versions of other accused persons arrested in this matter," an ED official told PTI.

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West Bengal: Police Search Abhishek's Kolkata Residence for Over 4 hours - Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Mamata Banerjee - PTI
TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee wears a helmet after stones, shoes and eggs were hurled at him during his visit to the families of post-poll violence victims, in Sonarpur, West Bengal. - | Photo: PTI
Representational Image - Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

The agency is expected to confront Banerjee with financial documents, digital records and statements of other accused individuals as part of efforts to establish how funds allegedly moved through different accounts and entities.

"Our focus is on the money trail. Who handled funds, how they moved across accounts and entities, and whether these transactions were layered to conceal their origin," the official said.

Financial Records Under Scrutiny

The ED is also seeking explanations regarding what it described as inconsistencies between earlier submissions and materials recovered during searches.

Investigators are expected to question Banerjee about the role of intermediaries and entities that came under scrutiny during forensic analysis of financial and communication records.

"We have obtained bank records and communication data indicating the involvement of multiple fronts. Today's examination aims to reconcile those data points with Mr Banerjee's version," the official said.

In this screengrab from a video posted on June 12, 2026, Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials serve a notice outside the residence of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in connection with an investigation of an alleged provocative statement made by him during a poll rally in West Bengal. - PTI
Abhishek Banerjee’s Kolkata Home Searched In Fraud Probe, TMC Alleges Political Vendetta

By Outlook News Desk

Recruitment Scam Investigation

The alleged recruitment scam relates to purported irregularities in appointments to primary teaching positions in West Bengal.

As part of the ongoing probe, the ED has previously questioned and arrested several individuals. Among those examined by the agency is former minister Chandranath Sinha.

The agency's investigation is focused on determining whether money laundering offences were committed in connection with the recruitment process and identifying the alleged beneficiaries of the scheme.

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