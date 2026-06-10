Calcutta HC To Hear Abhishek Banerjee's Plea Against CID Action In Signature Forgery Case

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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The TMC MP has sought protection from coercive action and the quashing of an FIR linked to an alleged forgery of MLAs' signatures on a party resolution.

Abhishek Banerjee, Calcutta High Court, CID probe, signature forgery case
Moving the court of Justice Kausik Chanda, Banerjee's counsel Kalyan Banerjee sought an urgent hearing, stating that the CID had raided the Diamond Harbour MP's office on Tuesday in his absence. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Summary of this article

  • Calcutta High Court will hear Abhishek Banerjee's plea against possible CID action on Thursday.

  • The TMC MP has also sought the quashing of an FIR linked to an alleged signature forgery case.

  • The CID is probing complaints that two MLAs' signatures were forged on a party resolution.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee seeking protection from any coercive action by the state CID in connection with its probe into the alleged forgery of signatures of party MLAs.

The case stems from an investigation into allegations that signatures of two Trinamool Congress legislators were forged on a party resolution appointing Ballygunge MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the leader of the opposition. According to PTI, Banerjee has also sought the quashing of the FIR registered in the matter.

Moving the court of Justice Kausik Chanda, Banerjee's counsel Kalyan Banerjee sought an urgent hearing, stating that the CID had raided the Diamond Harbour MP's office on Tuesday in his absence. Justice Chanda said the petition would be heard on Thursday.

Kolkata: Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials at Trinamool Congress's central party office-cum-residence of party supremo Mamata Banerjee, as a part of its probe into the controversy surrounding alleged forged signatures of TMC MLAs, which has triggered a split in the party, in Kalighat area, Kolkata, Tuesday, June 9, 2026. - PTI
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According to PTI, the Diamond Harbour MP has sought protection from any coercive action by the CID as well as the quashing of the FIR lodged in the signature forgery case.

The CID is conducting the probe on the basis of a complaint made by two MLAs to the Assembly Secretariat alleging that their signatures were forged on the TMC resolution appointing Chattopadhyay as the leader of the opposition.

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Kolkata: Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials at Trinamool Congress's central party office-cum-residence of party supremo Mamata Banerjee, as a part of its probe into the controversy surrounding alleged forged signatures of TMC MLAs, which has triggered a split in the party, in Kalighat area, Kolkata, Tuesday, June 9, 2026. - PTI
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Adhikari told reporters outside the hospital, “Police are working. I spoke with the DGP; they have leads, and some people have been rounded up. I am confident the police will be able to arrest the assailants. CID, forensic and SIT are in action, and police are heading in the right direction,” Adhikari said. - PTI; Representative image

The Assembly Secretariat subsequently lodged an FIR with Kolkata Police following complaints by legislators Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha. PTI reported that the state's home secretary later transferred the investigation to the CID.

Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha were later expelled from the Trinamool Congress for "anti-party activities", according to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

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