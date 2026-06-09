TMC Split: CID Searches Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat Residence Over Forged Signature Row

According to PTI, the high-stakes search at 30B Harish Chatterjee Street marks a critical turn in the internal rebellion engulfing the TMC, which erupted after 58 of the party’s 80 MLAs defied the leadership to back expelled legislator Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition over official nominee Sovandeb Chattopadhyay. The rebel faction eventually wrested control of the legislature party, securing official recognition from the Assembly Speaker and causing the first-ever split in the TMC since its formation in 1998. The CID is currently investigating allegations that the proposal submitted to the Speaker contained forged signatures of several legislators.