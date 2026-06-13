Predawn Police Search at Abhishek's Residence Triggers Fresh Political Storm in Bengal

P PTI Published at: 13 June 2026 1:04 pm

In a predawn raid certain to deepen the political faultlines in West Bengal, police personnel, accompanied by central forces, searched TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's residence here for more than four hours on Saturday in pursuit of his close aide in an alleged financial fraud, officials said

P PTI Published at: 13 June 2026 1:04 pm

Predawn Police Search at Abhishek's Residence Triggers Fresh Political Storm in Bengal Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra