Indian Student Says US Visa Was Rejected After Brief Interview at Mumbai Consulate

An Indian student admitted to Michigan Technological University said his US student visa application was denied after a short interview at the US Consulate in Mumbai, according to a Reddit post.
The post drew reactions from other applicants, with some suggesting interview dynamics and application choices may have influenced outcomes, though the claims remain unverified.
An Indian student planning to pursue a master’s degree in biomedical engineering at Michigan Technological University said his US student visa application was rejected after a brief interview at the US Consulate in Mumbai, according to a Reddit post that drew attention from other international students.
Describing the experience, the student said the interview day appeared unusually difficult for many applicants at the Mumbai consulate. According to him, the centre was heavily crowded and interviews only began after fingerprinting for all applicants had been completed.
“I think the entire batch got unlucky today,” the student wrote, adding that his interview began around 10:30 am despite having an earlier appointment time.
The applicant said he holds a bachelor’s degree in bioengineering from India and had secured admission to the MS in Biomedical Engineering programme at Michigan Technological University.
According to his account, the visa interview lasted only a few minutes and involved a limited set of questions before he was informed of a rejection under Section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act.
Recounting the exchange, the student said the visa officer immediately requested his passport.
"VO: (Immediately) Hand me your passport," the student wrote, adding, "I didn't even have the opportunity to greet him."
The student said the officer then asked whether he had experienced any harm or racism in the United States and whether he expected similar treatment if he returned.
He said he responded with "No Sir" to both questions before being asked to submit his Form I-20.
When asked why he had chosen Michigan Technological University, the student said he began explaining the institution’s academic strengths.
“Michigan Tech is a elite R1 rated Research University, which offers hands on medical device training,” he said, adding that he was interrupted before completing his answer.
The officer then turned to the student’s university applications.
“How many universities did you apply?” the officer asked.
The student said he had applied to five institutions: "Johns Hopkins University, Rensselaer Polytechnic, University of Maryland, Michigan Tech, and Yale."
Shortly afterwards, the interview ended.
“VO: I am sorry but I cannot offer you US visa today,” the officer allegedly told him.
According to the student, the refusal was issued under Section 214(b), a provision commonly cited in nonimmigrant visa denials when applicants do not satisfy eligibility requirements or fail to demonstrate intent to return to their home country after completing studies.
In an update to the post, the student claimed that several applicants interviewed at the same counter also received rejections.
“One more thing I want mention that the counter where my interview was held rejected the guys before and after me as well,” he wrote.
He further claimed that one applicant admitted to Johns Hopkins University with a scholarship was denied a visa, and that another applicant who gave a detailed explanation was also rejected.
The student additionally said that a BITS Pilani graduate with seven years of work experience, enrolled in an MBA programme at the University of Rochester and carrying a GMAT score close to 700, was also denied.
The post prompted discussion among Reddit users, with some speculating that factors beyond academic credentials may have influenced the outcome.
“I think what ticked the vo off was your selection of the universities. Ranging from tier 1-3, it might have given him the vibe that you just wanna enter the usa at all costs. What surprised me was the harm and racism question, so direct,” one user commented.
Another user, who said they had interviewed at the same consulate earlier this month, shared a different experience.
“I also gave my interview at Mumbai Consulate on 8th June. I am surprised as you are telling that a John Hopkins student with a full waiver was denied of approval. I’m a fully funded masters student and was approved the moment I answered the sponsorship related question."
(The Hindustan Times reported)