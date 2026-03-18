Venezuela Vs USA, World Baseball Classic 2026: Suarez, Palencia Shine As Arepa Power Win Maiden Title
Venezuela made history by clinching their first World Baseball Classic title, edging the United States 3-2 in the WBC 2026 final at loanDepot Park in Miami. Venezuela took a 2-0 lead after Wilyer Abreu and Eugenio Suarez scored in the third and fifth innings, respectively. Bryce Harper's late two-run homer tied the game 2-2, but Suarez drove in the go-ahead run to make it 3-2. Closer Daniel Palencia then shut out two batters in a perfect ninth inning to fire Venezuela to a historic title win.
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