Venezuela Vs USA, World Baseball Classic 2026: Suarez, Palencia Shine As Arepa Power Win Maiden Title

Venezuela made history by clinching their first World Baseball Classic title, edging the United States 3-2 in the WBC 2026 final at loanDepot Park in Miami. Venezuela took a 2-0 lead after Wilyer Abreu and Eugenio Suarez scored in the third and fifth innings, respectively. Bryce Harper's late two-run homer tied the game 2-2, but Suarez drove in the go-ahead run to make it 3-2. Closer Daniel Palencia then shut out two batters in a perfect ninth inning to fire Venezuela to a historic title win.

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WBC 2026 Venezuela Vs USA World Baseball Classic final match-
Venezuela celebrates after defeating the United States in the championship game of the World Baseball Classic, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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WBC 2026 Venezuela Vs USA World Baseball Classic final match-Daniel Palencia
Venezuela pitcher Daniel Palencia, left, celebrates after the team defeated the United States in the championship game of the World Baseball Classic, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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WBC 2026 Venezuela Vs USA World Baseball Classic final match-Daniel Palencia
Venezuela pitcher Daniel Palencia celebrates after the team defeated the United States in the championship game of the World Baseball Classic, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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WBC 2026 Venezuela Vs USA World Baseball Classic final match-Bryce Harper
United States Bryce Harper hits a home run during the eighth inning in the championship game of the World Baseball Classic against Venezuela in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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WBC 2026 Venezuela Vs USA World Baseball Classic final match-
Venezuela fans watch the championship match of the World Classic Baseball between the United States and Venezuela, in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
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WBC 2026 Venezuela Vs USA World Baseball Classic final match-Bryce Harper
United States Bryce Harper throws his bat after hitting a home run during the eighth inning in the championship game of the World Baseball Classic against Venezuela, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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WBC 2026 Venezuela Vs USA World Baseball Classic final match-Bryce Harper
United States Bryce Harper hits a home run during the eighth inning in the championship game of the World Baseball Classic against Venezuela, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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WBC 2026 Venezuela Vs USA World Baseball Classic final match-Andrés Machado
Venezuela pitcher Andrés Machado aims a pitch during the seventh inning in the championship game of the World Baseball Classic against the United States in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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WBC 2026 Venezuela Vs USA World Baseball Classic final match-
Venezuela fans watch the championship match of the World Classic Baseball between the United States and Venezuela, in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
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WBC 2026 Venezuela Vs USA World Baseball Classic final match-Maikel Garcia
Venezuela Maikel Garcia reacts to his hit during the sixth inning in the championship game of the World Baseball Classic against the United States, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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WBC 2026 Venezuela Vs USA World Baseball Classic final match-Wilyer Abreu
Venezuela Wilyer Abreu hits a home run during the fifth inning in the championship game of the World Baseball Classic against the United States, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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WBC 2026 Venezuela Vs USA World Baseball Classic final match-Wilyer Abreu
Venezuela Wilyer Abreu reacts after hitting a home run during the fifth inning in the championship game of the World Baseball Classic against the United States in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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WBC 2026 Venezuela Vs USA World Baseball Classic final match-
Venezuela enters the field at the start of the championship game of the World Baseball Classic against the United States, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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WBC 2026 Venezuela Vs USA World Baseball Classic final match-
The United States team enters the field before the championship game of the World Baseball Classic against Venezuela, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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