Football

EFL Cup: Wrexham Beat Hull City On Penalties To Advance To Next Round

Wrexham striker Ollie Palmer scored two goals in the space of a minute in stoppage time then converted one of the team’s penalties in its dramatic shootout win over Hull in the English League Cup on Tuesday. The Welsh club owned by Hollywood celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney looked to be heading out in the first round when trailing 3-1 at the start of added-on time. Then Palmer, on as a 69th-minute substitute, converted headers in the first and second minutes of stoppage time to make it 3-3 and take the game to a shootout. Wrexham won it 5-3 to advance.