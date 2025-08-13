Wrexham's Ollie Palmer celebrates with fans, after Wrexham won the English League Cup first round soccer match between Wrexham and Hull City at SToK Racecourse, Wrexham, Wales.
Wrexham's Ollie Palmer scores during a penalty shootout in the English League Cup first round soccer match between Wrexham and Hull City at SToK Racecourse, Wrexham, Wales.
Wrexham's Ollie Palmer, top, scores during the English League Cup first round soccer match between Wrexham and Hull City at SToK Racecourse, Wrexham, Wales.
Hull City's John Lundstram, left, and Wrexham's Ollie Palmer battle for the ball during the English League Cup first round soccer match between Wrexham and Hull City at SToK Racecourse, Wrexham, Wales.
Wrexham's Harry Ashfield, left, and Hull City's John Lundstram in action during the English League Cup first round soccer match between Wrexham and Hull City at SToK Racecourse, Wrexham, Wales.
Wrexham's George Evans, left, and Hull City's Oliver McBurnie battle for the ball during the English League Cup first round soccer match between Wrexham and Hull City at SToK Racecourse, Wrexham, Wales.