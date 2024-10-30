IPL 2025 Retention: What Is Right-To-Match And Why RTM is Important

With the IPL 2025 mega auction around the corner, the "Right-to-Match" (RTM) option is back in focus, a strategic mechanism that allows teams to retain key players in a unique way. RTM grants franchises the ability to reclaim certain players during the auction, instead of retaining them directly in advance. (More Cricket News)
So, how exactly does RTM work? If a franchise opts to retain fewer than six players by the October 31 deadline, they earn RTM options to use in the auction. For example, a team retaining three players would have three RTMs at the auction. With no players retained, a franchise could enter with six RTMs, while a team retaining a maximum of six players would have no RTMs available.
The RTM option comes into play during bidding when a franchise’s former player is being auctioned by another team. If the team chooses, it can step in at the end of the bidding to reclaim the player by matching the highest bid.
However, the 2025 auction introduces a new twist. When a team uses RTM to reclaim a player, the highest-bidding franchise can counter by increasing their bid further. To secure the player, the original team must then match this revised bid, potentially raising prices significantly.
RTM’s importance lies in its strategic flexibility. Teams can retain core players without exhausting their retention slots before the auction, allowing them to analyze market dynamics and make informed decisions.
For instance, franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders may use RTM on a player like Shreyas Iyer if he enters the auction, countering competitive offers and ensuring they don’t lose valuable players who have built chemistry within the squad.
If a team has retained five capped players, they can only use their remaining Right to Match (RTM) option to buy back an uncapped player. Additionally, if a team has already retained two uncapped players, they cannot use RTM options on any more of their uncapped players during the auction.
With the mega auction on the horizon, RTM could prove pivotal for franchises in maintaining team balance.