Cricket

IPL 2025 Retention: What Is Right-To-Match And Why RTM is Important

The RTM option comes into play during bidding when a franchise’s former player is being auctioned by another team

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
chennai super kings in the ipl 2024 x mufaddal vohra
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2024. Photo: X | Mufaddal Vohra
info_icon

With the IPL 2025 mega auction around the corner, the "Right-to-Match" (RTM) option is back in focus, a strategic mechanism that allows teams to retain key players in a unique way. RTM grants franchises the ability to reclaim certain players during the auction, instead of retaining them directly in advance. (More Cricket News)

So, how exactly does RTM work? If a franchise opts to retain fewer than six players by the October 31 deadline, they earn RTM options to use in the auction. For example, a team retaining three players would have three RTMs at the auction. With no players retained, a franchise could enter with six RTMs, while a team retaining a maximum of six players would have no RTMs available.

The RTM option comes into play during bidding when a franchise’s former player is being auctioned by another team. If the team chooses, it can step in at the end of the bidding to reclaim the player by matching the highest bid.

Shreyas Iyer is unlikely to be retained by KKR for the IPL 2025. - Photo: X | Mufaddal Vohra
IPL 2025 Retention: Five Key Questions Answered Before Deadline Day

BY Jagdish Yadav

However, the 2025 auction introduces a new twist. When a team uses RTM to reclaim a player, the highest-bidding franchise can counter by increasing their bid further. To secure the player, the original team must then match this revised bid, potentially raising prices significantly.

RTM’s importance lies in its strategic flexibility. Teams can retain core players without exhausting their retention slots before the auction, allowing them to analyze market dynamics and make informed decisions.

MS Dhoni confirmed that he will play in IPL 2025. - Photo: X | Mufaddal Vohra
IPL 2025 Retention: When Is Deadline Day And Time For Indian Premier League Teams To Reveal The List

BY Jagdish Yadav

For instance, franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders may use RTM on a player like Shreyas Iyer if he enters the auction, countering competitive offers and ensuring they don’t lose valuable players who have built chemistry within the squad.

If a team has retained five capped players, they can only use their remaining Right to Match (RTM) option to buy back an uncapped player. Additionally, if a team has already retained two uncapped players, they cannot use RTM options on any more of their uncapped players during the auction.

With the mega auction on the horizon, RTM could prove pivotal for franchises in maintaining team balance.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025 Retention: Breakdown Of Scenarios For Players To Be Retained And Available Purse
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: What Is Right-To-Match And Why RTM is Important
  3. IPL 2025 Retention: Capped To Uncapped, What Is The Cost Of Keeping A Player?
  4. IPL 2025 Retention: Five Key Questions Answered Before Deadline Day
  5. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
Football News
  1. German Cup 2nd Round Recap: Wolfsburg Eliminate Dortmund; Holders Bayer Enter Round Of 16
  2. Nottingham Vs West Ham Preview, Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch, Head-To-Head Record
  3. Nepal Vs Bangladesh: ANFA To Personally Handle Ticket Sales For SAFF Women's Championship Final
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo Misses 96th Minute Penalty As Al-Nassr Crash Out Of Saudi's Kings Cup - Watch
  5. Ballon d'Or 2024: Vinicius Jr Breaks Silence After Missing Out On Prestigious Award To Man City's Rodri
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Nicolas Jarry In Opener
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Casper Ruud Crashes Out After Defeat By Jordan Thompson
  4. Paris Masters: Jannik Sinner Second Big Name To Withdraw - Check Reason
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Qualifies For Season Finale
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 30, 2024
  2. Karnataka: HC Grants Interim Bail To Actor Darshan On Medical Grounds
  3. Salman Khan Gets Death Threat Again With Demand For Rs 2 Crore; Cops Launch Probe
  4. Deliberate Leaking Of Info To US Paper & Amit Shah's Alleged Key Role | Latest On India-Canada Row
  5. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. US Elections 2024: Biden Sparks Row After Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'
  3. The Irony That Is American Democracy
  4. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
  5. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
World News
  1. In Photos: Hurricane Oscar Devastates Cuba's Guantanamo Province
  2. In Photos: Cars Swept Away, Rivers Overflow As Flash Flood Inundates Spain
  3. Spain Floods: Over 50 Dead And Several Missing After Flash Floods; Train Services Disrupted
  4. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  5. US Elections 2024: Biden Sparks Row After Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know