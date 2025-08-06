⦁ Harry Brook disagrees with Gautam Gambhir's POTS Pick
India managed to retain the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2025 after achieving their narrowest win in Test cricket during the fifth Test match against England at The Oval, finishing the series at 2-2.
Let's take a look at what happened on 6 August, which is related to India's tour of England 2025.
Brook Disagrees With Gambhir's Decision
England's Harry Brook disagreed with India's coach, Gautam Gambhir, after being named Player of the Series. Brook felt that teammate Joe Root deserved the honour due to his superior performance in the five-Test series.
The series ended in a 2-2 draw, with each coach selecting a player from the opposing side for the award. Gambhir chose Brook, while England's Brendon McCullum selected India’s captain, Shubman Gill. Brook's impressive innings of 111 runs off 98 balls in the final Test nearly led England to a record chase, but the team ultimately collapsed, losing seven wickets for 66 runs.
Despite his accolades, Brook stated, "I didn’t score as many runs as Rooty, so I probably think he should be Man of the Series." He reflected on the series, saying, "It has been an awesome series. 2-2, I didn’t think it would be like this."
Statistically, Brook scored 481 runs at an average of 53.44, while Root led the series with 537 runs at an average of 67.10.
Gill Nominated For ICC POTM
India's captain, Shubman Gill, was named one of the three nominees for the ICC Player of the Month award for July, alongside South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder and England’s captain, Ben Stokes.
Gill led India impressively in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, where his young team fought hard to secure a 2-2 draw. Throughout the series, the 25-year-old broke several batting records.
He scored a remarkable 754 runs in the series against England, including four centuries, one of which was a double century. His average of 75.40 allowed him to surpass legendary Sunil Gavaskar’s record of 732 runs, which was the highest run tally for an Indian captain in a five-Test series.
Gill’s achievement now ranks as the second-best in the all-time list for captains, only behind Sir Donald Bradman, who scored 810 runs.
Tendulkar Backs Bumrah!
Sachin Tendulkar believes India’s victories in two Tests against England without Jasprit Bumrah were merely a "coincidence," emphasising Bumrah's exceptional talent. Bumrah participated in three of the five Test series, contributing to a 2-2 draw, while missing the two matches India won due to planned workload management.
Tendulkar praised Bumrah’s performances, noting he took 14 wickets in the three Tests he played. "He started strong, taking five wickets in the first Test and achieving another five-wicket haul in one of the Tests he played,” Tendulkar said in his video analysis on Reddit.
He noted that while some discuss India's wins in Bumrah's absence, he considers it just a matter of chance.
Joe Root At Top
In the Test batting rankings, Joe Root has solidified his position at the top with his third century in as many matches. Meanwhile, Harry Brook's impressive 111 runs off 98 balls have propelled him back to second place.
India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has climbed back to number five following his significant score of 118 in the second innings at The Oval. Additionally, New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell has re-entered the top 10 after scoring 80 runs.
Siraj Takes Career-Best Ranking In Tests
Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has reached a career-best 15th position in the rankings after leading India to a dramatic victory over England in the fifth match of their ICC World Test Championship series at The Oval, resulting in a 2-2 series draw.
Siraj climbed 12 spots with his Player of the Match performance, taking nine wickets for 190 runs, including the final wicket of Gus Atkinson in India’s narrow six-run win—their closest victory margin by runs.
Teammate Prasidh Krishna also achieved a career-high ranking of 59th, as they became the second Indian pair to take four or more wickets in both innings of a Test match, following in the footsteps of Bishan Bedi and Erapalli Prasanna in 1969.