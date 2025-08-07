BSF Vs MDSC Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Mohammedan Sporting Thrash Border Security Force 3-0 In Kolkata

Catch the highlights of the Border Security Force Vs Mohammedan Sporting match in the Durand Cup 2025, right here

durand cup X bsf vs mohammedan
Mohammedan Sporting Vs Border Security Force match in the Durand Cup 2025. Photo: X | Durand Cup
Here are the highlights of the Group B fixture between Border Security Force and Mohammedan Sporting in the Durand Cup 2025 held at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday. Mohammedan Sporting won their first match of the tournament. Catch the highlights of the Border Security Force Vs Mohammedan Sporting match in the Durand Cup 2025, right here
LIVE UPDATES

BSF Vs MDSC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: When Does Action Begin?

The live-action for the Border Security Force Vs Mohammedan Sporting match of the Durand Cup 2025 will start at 7:00 pm IST. The match will be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday.

BSF Vs MDSC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: How To Watch?

The Border Security Force Vs Mohammedan Sporting Group B, Durand Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

BSF Vs MDSC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Starting XIs

BSF Vs MDSC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Kickoff!

The match between Border Security Force and Mohammedan Sporting started with the hosts getting a loud cheer and support from their fans in Kolkata.

4' BSF 0-0 MDSC

BSF Vs MDSC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Goal!

Mohammedan Sporting gave their fan a treat to enjoy in the early minutes when they converted the penalty to take a lead in the match. BSF players are looking to score soon.

12' BSF 0-1 MDSC

BSF Vs MDSC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Another Goal!

Close to the goal line, the ball struck the hands of BSF's Navjot Singh, ricocheting off him and entering the net. Fortunately, the whistle blew at the right moment, allowing MSC to avoid an own goal.

In the second attempt, there were no chances for anyone as MDSC continued to strengthen their lead! Harpreet had missed the first attempt but was successful in the second!

22' BSF 0-2 MDSC

BSF Vs MDSC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: One More!

Mohammedan Sporting Club have found another goal in the first half. The fans are elated. Another goal for the hosts. Border Security Force players are looking helpless.

32' BSF 0-3 MDSC

BSF Vs MDSC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Mohammedan Sporting Eye More Goals

BSF had a golden opportunity when Kishori provided a beautiful assist, but Navjot squandered it by failing to take a proper shot! BSF FT cannot afford such mistakes, especially when they are down 0-3. Both BSF FT and Mohammedan SC are eager to break the cycle of losses, as both teams have suffered heavy defeats recently. They have lost both of the games they have played, making it crucial for them to regroup and find a way to turn their fortunes around.

42' BSF 0-3 MDSC

BSF Vs MDSC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Half-Time

Border Security Force have failed to score in the first half and have conceded three goals. Mohammedan Sporting have taken a big lead and will try to increase that in the second half after a short break.

Half-Time - BSF 0-3 MDSC

BSF Vs MDSC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Second Half Starts

The second half for the match started with Border Security Force looking to score their first goal of the match. They are trailing by three goals in the match.

49' - BSF 0-3 MDSC

BSF Vs MDSC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Border Security Force Eye Goals

Both sides are still winless in the 134th Durand Cup tournament. They are looking for their first win of the season. Mohammedan Sporting are very much in control. Border Security Force need to score goals now.

66' - BSF 0-3 MDSC

BSF Vs MDSC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Mohammedan Sporting In Lead

Mohammedan Sporting have maintained their 3-0 lead of first half in the second half as well and now the match is about to enter the stoppage time. Border Security Force will try to score as many goals as possible. They have not won any match so far in this tournament.

86' - BSF 0-3 MDSC

BSF Vs MDSC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Full Time

Border Security Force failed to score any goal in the match and that resulted in Mohammedan Sporting winning the match 3-0. No goal was scored in the second half.

Full Time - BSF 0-3 MDSC

That's All From Our Side!

Mohammedan Sporting Club won their first match of Durand Cup 2025 after beating Border Security Force at their home venue. That's all from our side. Goodbye and take care!

Published At:
