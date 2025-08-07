BSF Vs MDSC Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Mohammedan Sporting Thrash Border Security Force 3-0 In Kolkata

BSF had a golden opportunity when Kishori provided a beautiful assist, but Navjot squandered it by failing to take a proper shot! BSF FT cannot afford such mistakes, especially when they are down 0-3. Both BSF FT and Mohammedan SC are eager to break the cycle of losses, as both teams have suffered heavy defeats recently. They have lost both of the games they have played, making it crucial for them to regroup and find a way to turn their fortunes around.