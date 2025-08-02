Day 3 of the fifth and final Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2025 saw India's gritty fightback against England at the Kennington Oval in London. India managed to set a big target of 374 runs for the hosts in a must-win match.
Let's take a look at what happened on 2 August, which is related to India's tour of England 2025.
Jaiswal's 6th Test Ton
Yashasvi Jaiswal hit his sixth century in the traditional format on Saturday at The Oval, which helped India come out of a tricky situation on Day 3 of the fifth Test match.
He resumed batting with nightwatchman Akash Deep and added 107 runs with him for the third wicket. Deep also made a fighting half-century (66 off 94 balls).
Gill Finishes With 754 Runs
India captain Shubman Gill made just 11 runs in the second innings and finished the five-match Test series as the highest run-scorer with 754 runs. There is a big gap of more than 200 runs between him and the second-highest run-scorer (KL Rahul - 532 runs).
Only Sunil Gavaskar is above him in the list of most runs by an Indian batter in a Test series. Gavaskar made 774 runs against the West Indies in 1971. Last year, Yashasvi Jaiswal made 712 runs against England in the home series.
Jadeja Hits Another 50
In-form all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja finished off his batting in the series with another gritty half-century in the second innings of the fifth Test match at The Oval. He has scored the most fifties (five times) in this series and also has one century. He has made 516 runs in 10 innings in this series.
He made 53 runs off 77 balls during the second innings, which helped India set a big target for England. He has also taken seven wickets in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series so far, with one innings left.
Sundar's Brilliant Knock!
Washington Sundar was batting on 17 runs when India lost back-to-back wickets of Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj. Prasidh Krishna came to bat as number 11 and he added 39 runs for the last wicket.
He targeted seamers and went for big shots. He hit four sixes and as many fours in his 53-run knock off just 46 balls. His quick knock helped India set a big target for England in the must-win match.
India Set 374-Run Target!
India managed to set a big target of 374 runs for England in the fifth and final Test match of the ongoing series at the Kennington Oval in London. Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Akash Deep hit valuable half-centuries, whereas Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a gritty century.
Now, with Chris Woakes already ruled out of the match, India need to take nine wickets before England manage to make 374 runs to win this match and draw the series. England have a 2-1 lead in the series.