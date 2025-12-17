Australia Vs England, 3rd Ashes Test: Alex Carey's Ton Provides Great Start To Oz On Day 1
Australia took charge on the opening day of the third Ashes Test against England, finishing on 326-8 at stumps after electing to bat first in sweltering conditions at Adelaide Oval. Alex Carey stole the spotlight with a composed century (106), his first at home, and was ably supported by Usman Khawaja’s 82, rescuing the hosts from early trouble after they slumped to 94-4. England’s attack was disciplined, with Jofra Archer (3-29) leading the charge and regularly troubling the batters, while Will Jacks chipped in with important breakthroughs. Despite England’s spirited bowling effort, Australia’s recovery through key partnerships gave them a solid platform to build on heading into Day 2, with the contest finely poised.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE