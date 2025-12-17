Australia Vs England, 3rd Ashes Test: Alex Carey's Ton Provides Great Start To Oz On Day 1

Australia took charge on the opening day of the third Ashes Test against England, finishing on 326-8 at stumps after electing to bat first in sweltering conditions at Adelaide Oval. Alex Carey stole the spotlight with a composed century (106), his first at home, and was ably supported by Usman Khawaja’s 82, rescuing the hosts from early trouble after they slumped to 94-4. England’s attack was disciplined, with Jofra Archer (3-29) leading the charge and regularly troubling the batters, while Will Jacks chipped in with important breakthroughs. Despite England’s spirited bowling effort, Australia’s recovery through key partnerships gave them a solid platform to build on heading into Day 2, with the contest finely poised.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
England vs Australia Ashes Cricket 3rd Test day 1-Mitchell Starc
Australia's Mitchell Starc, left, and his batting partner Nathan Lyon walk back to the pavilion at the end of day one of the third Ashes cricket Test between England and Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
1/10
England vs Australia Ashes Cricket 3rd Test day 1-Ben Stokes
England's captain Ben Stokes, along with his team members, walks back to the pavilion at the end of day one of the third Ashes cricket Test between England and Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/10
England vs Australia Ashes Cricket 3rd Test day 1-Mitchell Starc
Australia's Mitchell Starc plays a shot during play on day one of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/10
England vs Australia Ashes Cricket 3rd Test day 1-Will Jacks
England's Will Jacks, right, celebrates the wicket of Australia's Alex Carey with his team mates during play on day one of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/10
England vs Australia Ashes Cricket 3rd Test day 1-Alex Carey
Australia's Alex Carey celebrates his century during play on day one of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/10
England vs Australia Ashes Cricket 3rd Test day 1-Pat Cummins
Australia's captain Pat Cummins leaves the field after losing his wicket during play on day one of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/10
England vs Australia Ashes Cricket 3rd Test day 1-Josh Inglis
Australia's Josh Inglis bowled out by England's Josh Tongue during play on day one of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/10
England vs Australia Ashes Cricket 3rd Test day 1-Jofra Archer
England's Jofra Archer bowls a delivery during play on day one of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/10
England vs Australia Ashes Cricket 3rd Test day 1-Josh Tongue
England's Josh Tongue celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss Australia's Usman Khawaja during play on day one of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/10
England vs Australia Ashes Cricket 3rd Test day 1-Will Jacks
England's Will Jacks, second from left, and England's captain Ben Stokes celebrates the wicket of Australia's Usman Khawaja during play on day one of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/10
England vs Australia Ashes Cricket 3rd Test day 1-Usman Khawaja
Australia's Usman Khawaja celebrates his fifty runs during play on day one of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 4th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav And Co. Look To Seal The Series In Lucknow

  2. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: SL Teeter On Brink of Defeat Against BAN|174/8 (47)

  3. Sydney Sixers Vs Adelaide Strikers Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  4. CSK Full Squad IPL 2026: Updated List Of All Players In Chennai Super Kings

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Italy Name Wayne Madsen Captain As Joe Burns Misses Out On Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng LIVE Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Shoulder India’s Hopes

  2. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  3. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  4. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  5. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

  2. Red Star, Lode Star: Where Does The Left Stand With The Global Rise Of The Right

  3. Supreme Court Refuses to Seek EC Response To News Report On Bihar Voter Revision

  4. Court Grants Bail to Activist Rahul Easwar in Defamation Case

  5. Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Bondi Beach Terror Suspect Was Hyderabad Native With Indian Passport

  2. Three Indian Students Injured in Sydney Terror Attack

  3. Bondi Beach Shooting: Father and Son Accused As Death Toll Reaches 15

  4. Botswana, Other African Nations Probes Alleged Youth Recruitment To Fight In Ukraine

  5. Bondi Beach Attack: PM Albanese Presses For Stricter Gun Laws

Latest Stories

  1. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm

  2. Oscars 2026: India’s Homebound Makes It To The Shortlist For Best International Feature Film At 98th Academy Awards

  3. South India Weather Update: Forecast for Major Cities on 17 December

  4. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Mark, Beats Salaar's Lifetime Haul

  5. GOAT India Tour 2025: Lionel Messi Visits Wildlife Conservation Centre Vantara

  6. Earthquake Of 5.2-Magnitude Jolts Karachi And Parts Of Balochistan, No Casualty Reported

  7. Vrusshabha Trailer Shows Mohanlal In Commanding Dual Roles, Promises A Powerful Father-Son Saga

  8. Opposition Protests As Centre Introduces Bill To Replace MGNREGA