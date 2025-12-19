India Squad For T20 World Cup: Will In-Form Jaiswal Make Entry? Check Out Likely 15

The 2026 T20 World Cup could well be the last for Suryakumar Yadav as India captain. He is already 35 years old and has been out of form for the past one year

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Squad For T20 World Cup: Will In-Form Jaiswal Make Entry? Check Out Likely 15
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in top nick in international as well as domestic cricket. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • National selection committee to pick India squad for T20 World Cup on December 20

  • Shubman Gill's under scanner while an in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal waits in the wings

  • Washington Sundar yet to show any pyrotechnics in 57 T20Is

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his deputy Shubman Gill's indifferent form is a massive concern but the national selection committee is unlikely to make any shocking changes when it picks the 15-member squad for next year's T20 World Cup in Mumbai on Saturday.

The BCCI would be at liberty to replace any of the named 15 till the start of the T20 World Cup on February 7. For the record, during the Champions Trophy earlier this year, Varun Chakravarthy replaced Yashasvi Jaiswal after slow tracks in Dubai were taken into consideration.

India lead the ongoing T20 international series against South Africa 2-1. - X/BCCI
India's T20 World Cup Squad Announcement Preview, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Press Conference

BY Outlook Sports Desk

While nobody in BCCI is spelling it out, the global event in India could well be the last for Suryakumar as national T20 skipper. He is already 35 and has been out of form for the past one year.

Having endured a barren run for almost 14 months and across 24 games, Suryakumar is holding on to his place only because he is the captain.

The committee will also pick the T20 squad for New Zealand which will be the same as the one chosen for the T20 World Cup.

Related Content
Related Content

For the time being, there aren't any slots up for grabs although Gill's position has repeatedly come under scanner while an in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal waits in the wings.

It remains to be seen if the selectors name Jaiswal as an extra player for the New Zealand series just to observe him in case he is needed during the mega-event to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The reserve opener's slot currently belongs to Sanju Samson, who was wrongfully displaced from his position when the selection committee and an important member of the team think-tank decided to fix something that wasn't broken.

Had the T20 World Cup been six months away, there was every possibility of the selection committee looking at alternative options for leadership.

However, what has worked for Suryakumar is an early T20 World Cup and form deserting his deputy Gill, who was being seen as the all-format captain after taking over the reins of the Test and ODI sides.

But with only five games left before the opening World Cup match against the United States of America in Mumbai on February 7, no selection panel would want to break the continuity.

While there is a good chance that the 15 selected against South Africa for the home assignment will also play against New Zealand and subsequently the T20 World Cup, Jaiswal's name is almost certain to come up as he has shown himself to be a more versatile T20 player compared to both Gill and Samson.

But with Samson being the second keeper now (Jitesh Sharma is the first choice stumper and finisher) and Gill being promoted as vice-captain, it is difficult for Jaiswal to break into the 15 as he doesn't fit any other role specific slot.

The only other weak link in the 15 is Washington Sundar, who hasn't yet shown any pyrotechnics in 57 T20Is. But in this format, he is more of bowling all-rounder.

On paper, the side looks unbeatable with 14 proven IPL superstars (save Washington) but what is likely to stick out like a sore thumb is that two out of top three batters are horribly out of form.

India Likely 15

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar. Likely Stand Bys (5/6): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Shahbaz Ahmed/Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: IND Eye Series Win Against SA

  2. India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Blue Colts Chipping Away With Ball | SL 104/6 (16)

  3. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final: PAK In Command With Timely Strikes | BAN 105/8 (23)

  4. India's T20 World Cup Squad Announcement Preview, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Press Conference

  5. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Travis Head Slams Yet Another Ton In Adelaide As England Falter

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  2. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  3. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  5. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Alfian-Fikri, Move Closer To Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  5. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The SHANTI Bill, 2025: The Unmaking Of Nuclear Accountability

  2. Images Against Darkness: 100 Years Of The Indian Communist Movement And The Culture Of Rebellion, In Photos

  3. Resort Linked To Eknath Shinde’s Brother Supplied Food To Drug Unit: Shiv Sena (UBT)

  4. NIA Arrests Kashmir Resident In Red Fort Blast Case; Ninth Arrest So Far

  5. Lalit Modi Hosts Pre-Birthday Party For Vijay Mallya In London

Entertainment News

  1. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  2. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  3. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  4. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Asim Munir Faces Pressure As US Pushes Pakistan To Send Troops For Trump's 20-Point Gaza Plan

  2. Israel Advances Plan To Build 9000 New Housing Units In An Illegal Settlement

  3. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  4. Trump Announces $1,776 Christmas Bonus For U.S. Troops Amid Rising Inflation

  5. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm