SMAT 2025 Super League: Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Blistering Century As Mumbai Beat Haryana

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a blistering century for Mumbai against Haryana
The southpaw scored 101 in their four-wicket in SMAT Super League match
Jaiswal is not part of the IND T20 squad for the SA series
India's batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal registered a century for Mumbai against Haryana in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) Super League fixture on Sunday, December 14.
Jaiswal reached the triple-figure mark in 48 balls, scoring 16 fours and one maximum on his way to fourth T20 hundred. It was down to his powerful innings that helped Mumba achieve a remarkable 235-run chase against Haryana and kept them alive in the tournament.
Moreover, their run-chase is also the second-highest in SMAT history. On Friday, Jharkhand chased down 236-runs against Punjab at the very same venue.
Jaiswal was given ample company by Sarfaraz Khan, who scored a blistering 64. The southpaw hammered Anshul Kambhoj for 34 runs whereas Sumit Kumar to 25 runs on his way to a hundred.
Jaiswal was eventually dismissed for 101 in the 18th over, by the time Mumbai almost clinched a win.
Brief Scores:
Haryana 234/3 (20 Overs)
Mumbai 238/6(17.3 Overs)
Mumbai won by 4 wickets