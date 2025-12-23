WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Named Delhi Capitals Captain Replacing Meg Lanning

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday appointed India batter Jemimah Rodrigues as captain ahead of the 2026 Women's Premier League season

Womens Premier League (WPL) 2025 final cricket Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues
WPL Final 2025 MI vs DC: Delhi Capitals' Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • Jemimah Rodrigues appointed Delhi Capitals new captain ahead of WPL 2026

  • She takes over the captaincy after Meg Lanning’s three-final run at the helm

  • DC signal a shift toward Indian leadership ahead of WPL 2026

Jemimah Rodrigues has been named the new captain of the Women’s Premier League’s Delhi Capitals Women ahead of the 2026 season, marking a fresh leadership era for the three-time finalists.

At 25, Rodrigues replaces Australian great Meg Lanning, who had led DC to the final in each of the first three editions but was not retained by the franchise this season. Rodrigues, a cornerstone of the side since the inaugural auction, brings energy, attacking flair and strong recent form into the captaincy role.

The 2026 WPL season now has its first major talking point: a shift from the experienced Lanning to a young Indian captain who has just enjoyed a standout year internationally, including a powerful unbeaten 127 in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal that helped India reach the final and eventually win the title.

Jemimah Rodrigues becomes Fourth Indian Captain in WPL History

The move reflects DC’s belief in home-grown leadership and rewards Rodrigues’ consistent contributions with bat and as vice-captain in previous seasons. With this, she also became the fourth Indian captain in WPL history after RCB's Smriti Mandhana, MI's Harmanpreet Kaur and UPW's Deepti Sharma. "It is an absolute honour to be named captain of the Delhi Capitals, and I am deeply grateful to the owners and the support staff for placing their faith in me to lead this team," Rodrigues said in a release.

"It has truly been a dream year for me and my family, winning the World Cup and now being entrusted with this wonderful opportunity at a franchise that has held a very special place in my heart since the very first season of the WPL," she added.

Rodrigues’ appointment is significant on multiple fronts. First, she becomes one of the few Indian skippers in a league where many franchises have tended to look abroad for leadership. Her promotion also underscores her role as a pivotal figure in the franchise, she was one of just five players retained ahead of the WPL auction, highlighting the faith DC have placed in her long-term development.

