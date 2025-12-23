WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Named Delhi Capitals Captain Replacing Meg Lanning

The move reflects DC’s belief in home-grown leadership and rewards Rodrigues’ consistent contributions with bat and as vice-captain in previous seasons. With this, she also became the fourth Indian captain in WPL history after RCB's Smriti Mandhana, MI's Harmanpreet Kaur and UPW's Deepti Sharma. "It is an absolute honour to be named captain of the Delhi Capitals, and I am deeply grateful to the owners and the support staff for placing their faith in me to lead this team," Rodrigues said in a release.