IND-W Vs AUS-W, ICC Women's ODI World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues Scores 100 For India In Semi-Final

Jemimah reached to a brilliant 100 against Australia in the WC semi-final
The 25-year-old was earlier dropped on 82 by Alyssa Healy
The winner of the semi-final will meet SA in the final on Sunday
Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues scored a memorable hundred for India against Australia in the semi-final of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 30. The batter reached the milestone in the 42 over, via a single.
The 25-year-old's hundred is just the second for India at the Women's World Cup semis or the final after Harmanpreet Kaur's 171 not out against the same opposition back in 2017.
Jemimah's ton included 11 fours as she did not celebrate the century, knowing the hard task at hand. Jemimah was given a reprieve by the Aussies in the 33rd over after Alyssa Healy dropped the batter off the bowling from Alana King. Jemimah was batting at 82 when she was dropped by Healy.
She was again given a reprieve by the Aussies as Tahlia McGrath, dropped the in-form batter Jemimah Rodrigues on 106.
Earlier, AUS-W had won the toss and elected to bat first against IND-W in the second semi-final. The reigning champions posted a massive 338 in 50 overs, thanks to a brilliant century from opener Phoebe Litchfield.
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur
Australia Women (Playing XI): Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt