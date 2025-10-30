IND-W Vs AUS-W, ICC Women's ODI World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues Scores 100 For India In Semi-Final

The 25-year-old's hundred is just the second for India at the Women's World Cup semis or the final after Harmanpreet Kaur's 171 not out against the same opposition back in 2017

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC Womens World Cup semifinal 2025 IND-W vs Aus-W_ Jemimah Rodrigues
India's Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot during an ICC Women's World Cup semifinal ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jemimah reached to a brilliant 100 against Australia in the WC semi-final

  • The 25-year-old was earlier dropped on 82 by Alyssa Healy

  • The winner of the semi-final will meet SA in the final on Sunday

Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues scored a memorable hundred for India against Australia in the semi-final of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 30. The batter reached the milestone in the 42 over, via a single.

The 25-year-old's hundred is just the second for India at the Women's World Cup semis or the final after Harmanpreet Kaur's 171 not out against the same opposition back in 2017.

Jemimah's ton included 11 fours as she did not celebrate the century, knowing the hard task at hand. Jemimah was given a reprieve by the Aussies in the 33rd over after Alyssa Healy dropped the batter off the bowling from Alana King. Jemimah was batting at 82 when she was dropped by Healy.

She was again given a reprieve by the Aussies as Tahlia McGrath, dropped the in-form batter Jemimah Rodrigues on 106.

ALSO READ | IND-W vs AUS-W Live Cricket Score

Earlier, AUS-W had won the toss and elected to bat first against IND-W in the second semi-final. The reigning champions posted a massive 338 in 50 overs, thanks to a brilliant century from opener Phoebe Litchfield.

Related Content
Related Content

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

Australia Women (Playing XI): Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Score, ICC Women’s WC 2025, 2nd SF: IND-W Pull Off Record Run Chase To Qualify For The Final

  2. Shreyas Iyer Shares Recovery Update: India Batter 'Deeply Grateful' For Support After Spleen Laceration

  3. 17-Year-Old Australian Cricketer Passes Away After Being Hit In Neck By Ball: Report

  4. India Vs Australia, 2nd T20I Preview: Suryakumar And Co Head To Melbourne With Nose Ahead

  5. Marizanne Kapp Dethrones Jhulan Goswami In Women's Cricket World Cup Records - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar Election: Why Does No Party Address Land Reforms During Campaigning?

  2. Assamese Icon Zubeen Garg’s Ashes Immersed In The Brahmaputra, Fulfilling Final Wish

  3. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  4. ‘Tejashwi Pran’: Will Voters Buy Into INDIA Bloc’s Tall Promises For Bihar

  5. Over 17 Lakh Deaths In India Due To Air Pollution In 2022: Lancet Contradicts Government Stance

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Sudan Civil War: At Least 1,500 Reportedly Killed in Two Days as El-Fasher Falls to RSF, Army Withdraws

  2. Yunus Warns of 'Forces from Home and Abroad' Trying to Derail Bangladesh Polls as Hasina Vows to 'Restore Democracy'

  3. France Redefines Rape Law To Include Lack Of Consent

  4. Nigerian Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka Says US Visa Revoked After Criticising Donald Trump

  5. Pakistan Warns Taliban After Talks Breakdown In Turkiye

Latest Stories

  1. Filmmaker Blessy Declines Invitation To Attend Film Festival In Israel

  2. Anand Mishra: Former IPS Officer And BJP’s New Face From Buxar

  3. West Bengal Weather Alert: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning as Cyclone Montha Weakens

  4. Uttarakhand High Court Orders Action Against BJP Leader Over Alleged Role In Communal Violence Plot

  5. Ikkis Trailer: Agastya Nanda Brings Valiant War Hero Arun Khetarpal's Journey To Life In Sriram Raghavan's War Biopic

  6. Women In Sikhism: How Guru Nanak's Teachings Championed Equality

  7. Assam Govt To Donate GST Share From Zubeen Garg's Last Film Roi Roi Binale To Kalaguru Artiste Foundation

  8. KIFF 2025: Ritwik Ghatak To Receive Centenary Tribute At 31st Kolkata International Film Festival