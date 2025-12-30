Durban's Super Giants Vs Joburg Super Kings SA20 Toss Update: DSG Bat First; Check Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about match number 6 of the 2025-26 SA20 edition between Durban's Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings. Get the preview, toss update, playing XIs and live streaming information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Durbans Super Giants Vs Joburg Super Kings SA20 Toss Update
Faf du Plessis trains ahead of the Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20 match in Centurion. Photo: X/Joburg Super Kings
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Durban's Super Giants face Joburg Super Kings SA20 match number 6

  • DSG boast firepower in their batting ranks

  • Super Giants won the toss and opted to bat first

The Durban's Super Giants are all set to take on Joburg Super Kings in match number 6 of the on-going 4th edition of the SA20. The match is taking place at the home turf of DSG, the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban.

The Super Giants have have got off to a strong start. After a massive opening win against MI Cape Town, where they posted a record 232/5, DSG were unfortunate to have their second fixture washed out.

Their batting lineup is arguably the most formidable in the tournament, featuring top stars like Devon Conway and Kane Williamson at the top, followed by the explosive trio of Heinrich Klaasen, Jos Buttler and captain Aiden Markram.

The Joburg Super Kings, led by the veteran Faf du Plessis, are coming on the back of a positive performance against Pretoria Capitals, winning by 22 runs, 3 days ago.

After Rilee Rossouw and Wiaan Mulder's solid batting display from the middle-order, it was their bowling that stole the show. Young seamer Duan Jansen registered a sensational 4-wicket haul and he will be key tonight alongside Richard Gleeson.

Related Content
Related Content

Durban's Super Giants Vs Joburg Super Kings, SAT20: Toss Update

Durban's Super Giants won the toss and opted to bat first.

Durban's Super Giants Vs Joburg Super Kings, SAT20: Playing XIs

Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Aiden Markram (C), Evan Jones, David Wiese, Eathan Bosch, Simon Harmer, Kwena Maphaka and Noor Ahmed

Faf du Plessis, Matthew de Villiers, Rilee Rossouw, Wiaan Mulder, Shubham Ranjane, Donovan Ferreira (WK), Dian Forrester, Akeal Hosein, Duan Jansen, Prenelan Subrayen and Richard Gleeson

Durban's Super Giants Vs Joburg Super Kings, SAT20: Live Streaming Info

The DSG Vs JSK, SA20 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Women’s Premier League 2026: Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland Withdraw From WPL - Check Replacements

  2. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score, 5th T20I: Hosts Aim To Seal 5-0 Whitewash

  3. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Update, 5th T20I: SL-W To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  4. Four Indians Make The Cut As Cricket Australia Unveils Test XI Of 2025

  5. SA20 Viewers Express Disappointment Over Brett Proctor Snub

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  2. Anjel Chakma’s Brutal Murder Sparks National Outrage Over Racial Violence

  3. Misogyny, Misrule, Murder: Inside the world of Khap Councils

  4. Punjab & Haryana Weather Alert: Cold Wave Tightens Grip with Dense Fog and Zero Visibility

  5. Spiritual And Social Dimensions Of Seva In Sikhism

Entertainment News

  1. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  2. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  3. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  5. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM And BNP Chief, Dies At 80

  2. Ukraine Peace Talks To Take U-turn?

  3. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  4. Outlook Year-Ender 2025: The Year In Foreign Policy

  5. The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

Latest Stories

  1. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller

  2. ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Check Full List Of Squads Announced So Far

  3. Khaleda Zia: The End of a Political Legacy

  4. Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Uttarakhand, 6–7 Feared Dead

  5. Bangladesh Premier League: December 30 Games Postponed After Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Death

  6. BTS To Perform In India In 2026? Kim Taehyung Aka V Drops Major Hint

  7. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

  8. Uttar Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave, Dense Fog, and New Year Forecast