Durban's Super Giants Vs Joburg Super Kings SA20 Toss Update: DSG Bat First; Check Playing XIs

Durban's Super Giants face Joburg Super Kings SA20 match number 6
DSG boast firepower in their batting ranks
Super Giants won the toss and opted to bat first
The Durban's Super Giants are all set to take on Joburg Super Kings in match number 6 of the on-going 4th edition of the SA20. The match is taking place at the home turf of DSG, the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban.
The Super Giants have have got off to a strong start. After a massive opening win against MI Cape Town, where they posted a record 232/5, DSG were unfortunate to have their second fixture washed out.
Their batting lineup is arguably the most formidable in the tournament, featuring top stars like Devon Conway and Kane Williamson at the top, followed by the explosive trio of Heinrich Klaasen, Jos Buttler and captain Aiden Markram.
The Joburg Super Kings, led by the veteran Faf du Plessis, are coming on the back of a positive performance against Pretoria Capitals, winning by 22 runs, 3 days ago.
After Rilee Rossouw and Wiaan Mulder's solid batting display from the middle-order, it was their bowling that stole the show. Young seamer Duan Jansen registered a sensational 4-wicket haul and he will be key tonight alongside Richard Gleeson.
Durban's Super Giants Vs Joburg Super Kings, SAT20: Toss Update
Durban's Super Giants won the toss and opted to bat first.
Durban's Super Giants Vs Joburg Super Kings, SAT20: Playing XIs
Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Aiden Markram (C), Evan Jones, David Wiese, Eathan Bosch, Simon Harmer, Kwena Maphaka and Noor Ahmed
Faf du Plessis, Matthew de Villiers, Rilee Rossouw, Wiaan Mulder, Shubham Ranjane, Donovan Ferreira (WK), Dian Forrester, Akeal Hosein, Duan Jansen, Prenelan Subrayen and Richard Gleeson
Durban's Super Giants Vs Joburg Super Kings, SAT20: Live Streaming Info
The DSG Vs JSK, SA20 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.