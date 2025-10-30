India Vs Australia LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, 2nd Semi-Final: Women In Blue Seek Spot In Final

India vs Australia Live Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Follow play-by-play updates from the second semi-final at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on October 30, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
India vs Australia live score ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 semi final 2 navi mumbai
India vs Australia Live Score, Today's Women's ODI Cricket World Cup 2nd Semi-Final Match live Updates: India's Smriti Mandhana, left, and Deepti Sharma run between the wickets during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Indore, India, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 second semi-final between India and Australia at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 30. India sealed their place in the semi-finals with a 53-run win over New Zealand. Australia topped the points table, remaining unbeaten in seven games and winning six. Follow the live scores and updates from the IND-W vs AUS-W match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

India vs Australia LIVE Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: Match Details

  • Fixture: India W vs Australia W, World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 2

  • Venue: DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

  • Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025

  • Time: 3:00 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: JioHotstar

  • Live Telecast: Star Sports Network channels

India vs Australia LIVE Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: Welcome!

Good afternoon, cricket fans! This is the fixture that we were all waiting for: the Indian women’s cricket team will take on the mighty Aussies. Who will come out on top and face South Africa in the final? Stay tuned for pre-match updates, toss report, and playing XIs as they are released.

Published At:
