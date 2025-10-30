India Vs Australia Toss Update, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 2nd Semi-Final: AUS Opt To Bat First – Check Playing XIs

India face Australia in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final on October 30
... won the toss and opted to bowl first
India vs Australia playing XIs and more available below
India vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: The second semi-final of the Women’s ODI World Cup sees India host Australia at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 30, 2025. The winner of this match will face South Africa in the final on Sunday.
India vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 2nd Semi-Final: Toss Update
Australia's captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bat first.
Catch the India vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 2nd Semi-Final ball-by-ball commentary here:
Australia topped the league stage after staying unbeaten across seven games, and will be the favourites today as well. India, on the other hand, booked their place in the last four with a win over New Zealand, and will be looking to book their place in the finals, where South Africa are waiting.
India vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 2nd Semi-Final: Playing XIs
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur.
Australia: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy (wk & c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.
India vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 2nd Semi-Final: Captains Speak
Harmanpreet Kaur (India): "We were looking to bat first, if we get early breakthrough that would be great for us. We know this pitch, we had so many camps here and also played our last 2 games here. Whenever we play Australia, we talk about going with a fearless mindset."
Alyssa Healy (Australia): "We gonna have bat. Great conditions here and opportunity for us to put runs on the board. I am grateful for the opportunity to get that 10-day break for the rehab. It is a semi final and it's basically whoever plays better will get the result. Just one other change. Sophie Molineux comes in for Wareham."
India vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 2nd Semi-Final: Full Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Uma Chetry (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana.
Australia: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux (wk), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.