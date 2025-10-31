India Vs Australia, ICC Women's ODI World Cup: IND-W Qualify For Third Final - Check Stats

India's chase of 339 saw them overhaul New Zealand, who had previously held the record of chasing down 299 against South Africa in the Men's ODI World Cup semi-final in 2015

Outlook Sports Desk
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot during an ICC Women's World Cup semifinal ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • IND-W beat AUS-W in the ODI Women's WC to reach final

  • Jemimah Rodrigues played an unbeaten knock of 127

  • India chased down a record score of 339 in WC knockout match

Jemimah Rodrigues played the innings of her life, as her unbeaten 127 helped India pull off a record chase to storm into the Women’s World Cup final with a five-wicket win over defending champions Australia on Thursday.

Chasing a record target of 339, Rodrigues anchoring innings alongside Harmanpreet Kaur, who made a crucial 89 off 88 deliveries, gave the hosts an impetus in chasing down the big score.

Deepti Sharma (24) and Richa Ghosh (26) also chipped in with handy contributions as India overhauled the target with nine balls to spare.

India's chase of 339 saw them overhaul New Zealand, who had previously held the record of chasing down 299 against South Africa in the Men's ODI World Cup semi-final in 2015.

Highest Successful Run-chases In World Cup Knockouts (Men's Or Women’s)

TeamOpponentTargetOversEditionVenue
IND-WAUS-W33948.32025Navi Mumbai
NZ-MSA-M29842.52015Auckland
AUS-MNZ-M28747.51996Chennai
IND-MSL-M27548.22011Mumbai
PAK-MNZ-M263491992Auckland

The chase was also highest in the history of Women's ODI, as they went past Australia's record who had earlier chased down 330 in their previous meeting earlier in the tournament.

Highest successful chases in women's ODIs

  • 339 - India v Australia (Navi Mumbai, 2025)

  • 331 - Australia v India (Visakhapatnam, 2025)

  • 302 - Sri Lanka v South Africa (Potchefstroom, 2024)

  • 289 - Australia v New Zealand (North Sydney, 2012)

  • 283 - Australia v India (Mumbai, 2023)

Related Content
ALSO READ | IND-W vs AUS-W ODI WC SF Highlights

This was also India's third ODI World Cup final appearance, after finishing runners-up in 2005 and 2017.

Moreover, Jemimah's 127 also made her the second batter to score a hundred in a World Cup knockout run-chase, after Nat Sciver-Brunt (148 not out) who achieved the feat in the 2022 final.

India also ended Australia's longest winning streak in Women's World Cup (15) that began in 2022 and ended with their semi-final defeat at the hands of Harmanpreet Kaur-led side.

(with PTI inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
