India Vs Australia, ICC Women's ODI World Cup: IND-W Qualify For Third Final - Check Stats

IND-W beat AUS-W in the ODI Women's WC to reach final
Jemimah Rodrigues played an unbeaten knock of 127
India chased down a record score of 339 in WC knockout match
Jemimah Rodrigues played the innings of her life, as her unbeaten 127 helped India pull off a record chase to storm into the Women’s World Cup final with a five-wicket win over defending champions Australia on Thursday.
Chasing a record target of 339, Rodrigues anchoring innings alongside Harmanpreet Kaur, who made a crucial 89 off 88 deliveries, gave the hosts an impetus in chasing down the big score.
Deepti Sharma (24) and Richa Ghosh (26) also chipped in with handy contributions as India overhauled the target with nine balls to spare.
India's chase of 339 saw them overhaul New Zealand, who had previously held the record of chasing down 299 against South Africa in the Men's ODI World Cup semi-final in 2015.
Highest Successful Run-chases In World Cup Knockouts (Men's Or Women’s)
|Team
|Opponent
|Target
|Overs
|Edition
|Venue
|IND-W
|AUS-W
|339
|48.3
|2025
|Navi Mumbai
|NZ-M
|SA-M
|298
|42.5
|2015
|Auckland
|AUS-M
|NZ-M
|287
|47.5
|1996
|Chennai
|IND-M
|SL-M
|275
|48.2
|2011
|Mumbai
|PAK-M
|NZ-M
|263
|49
|1992
|Auckland
The chase was also highest in the history of Women's ODI, as they went past Australia's record who had earlier chased down 330 in their previous meeting earlier in the tournament.
Highest successful chases in women's ODIs
339 - India v Australia (Navi Mumbai, 2025)
331 - Australia v India (Visakhapatnam, 2025)
302 - Sri Lanka v South Africa (Potchefstroom, 2024)
289 - Australia v New Zealand (North Sydney, 2012)
283 - Australia v India (Mumbai, 2023)
This was also India's third ODI World Cup final appearance, after finishing runners-up in 2005 and 2017.
Moreover, Jemimah's 127 also made her the second batter to score a hundred in a World Cup knockout run-chase, after Nat Sciver-Brunt (148 not out) who achieved the feat in the 2022 final.
India also ended Australia's longest winning streak in Women's World Cup (15) that began in 2022 and ended with their semi-final defeat at the hands of Harmanpreet Kaur-led side.
(with PTI inputs)