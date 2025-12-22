India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Women's T20I: Rodrigues' 69-Run Knock Helps IND-W Win By Eight Wickets

India Women continued their dominant form in limited-overs cricket by comfortably beating Sri Lanka Women by eight wickets in the 1st T20I of the five-match series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. After opting to field first, India restricted Sri Lanka to 121/6 thanks to disciplined bowling led by Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud, and Sree Charani. Chasing 122, India made light work of the target, reaching it in just 14.4 overs with Jemimah Rodrigues unbeaten on 69 off 44 balls, supported by Smriti Mandhana’s 25. India’s comprehensive performance gave them a 1-0 series lead, showcasing their strength shortly after their historic World Cup success.

IND W vs SL W 1st T20I Cricket-Harmanpreet Kaur
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues greet Sri Lankan players at the end of play after India won the Women’s T20I cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
1/9
IND W vs SL W 1st T20I Cricket-Chamari Athapaththu
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur with Sri Lankan counterpart Chamari Athapaththu at the end of play after India won the Women’s T20I cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
2/9
IND W vs SL W 1st T20I Cricket-Jemimah Rodrigues
India's Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot during during the first Women's T20I cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
3/9
IND W vs SL W 1st T20I Cricket-Jemimah Rodrigues
India's Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot during during the first Women's T20I cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
4/9
IND W vs SL W 1st T20I Cricket-Smriti Mandhana
India's Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the first Women's T20I cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
5/9
IND W vs SL W 1st T20I Cricket-Kawya Kavindi
Sri Lanka's Kawya Kavindi celebrates with teammates after taking wicket of India's Shafali Verma during the first Women's T20I cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
6/9
IND W vs SL W 1st T20I Cricket-Kranti Gaud
India's Kranti Gaud, left, with teammates Vaishnavi Sharma, center, and Shree Charani during the first Women's T20I cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
7/9
IND W vs SL W 1st T20I Cricket-Deepti Sharma
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur with Deepti Sharma and others during the first Women's T20I cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
8/9
IND W vs SL W 1st T20I Cricket-Shafali Verma
India's Shafali Verma, left and Deepti Sharma during the first Women's T20I cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
9/9
IND W vs SL W 1st T20I Cricket-Harshitha Samarawickrama
Sri Lanka's Harshitha Samarawickrama plays a shot during the first Women's T20I cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
