India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Women's T20I: Rodrigues' 69-Run Knock Helps IND-W Win By Eight Wickets
India Women continued their dominant form in limited-overs cricket by comfortably beating Sri Lanka Women by eight wickets in the 1st T20I of the five-match series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. After opting to field first, India restricted Sri Lanka to 121/6 thanks to disciplined bowling led by Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud, and Sree Charani. Chasing 122, India made light work of the target, reaching it in just 14.4 overs with Jemimah Rodrigues unbeaten on 69 off 44 balls, supported by Smriti Mandhana’s 25. India’s comprehensive performance gave them a 1-0 series lead, showcasing their strength shortly after their historic World Cup success.
