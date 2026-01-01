Ranchi Royals SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Men’s Hockey India League 2026

• Ranchi Royals are built around midfield control and quick attacking transitions, led by Manpreet Singh and Tom Boon
• Pace and finishing in attack come from Mandeep Singh and Araijeet Singh Hundal, supported by an internationally reinforced defence
• As a new franchise, early cohesion and execution will be key against more settled HIL sides
Ranchi Royals enter the Hero Hockey India League 2026 as a new franchise, replacing Team Gonasika, with a squad designed around speed, flexibility and attacking transitions.
Under head coach Harendra Singh, the Royals have focused on assembling a versatile group that blends experienced internationals with emerging Indian talent, aiming to play quick, high-energy hockey built on midfield control and movement.
Strengths
Midfield leadership and control: The Royals are led by Manpreet Singh, who brings vast international experience after crossing 400 caps. His partnership with Belgium’s Tom Boon, the 2025 FIH Player of the Year, gives the team technical depth and the ability to dictate tempo through the middle.
Attacking pace and finishing: The forward line combines experience and youth, with Mandeep Singh offering proven finishing ability and Araijeet Singh Hundal adding pace and power, suiting the team’s focus on fast transitions.
International defensive support: The addition of Belgian defender Maxime Van Oots and Australia’s Tim Howard strengthens the backline, complementing experienced Indian defender Nilam Sanjeep Xess and providing balance across defence.
Squad versatility: With multiple players capable of operating in different roles, the Royals have flexibility in midfield and across the field.
Weaknesses
New franchise dynamics: As a newly formed side, the Royals may need time to build cohesion and on-field understanding.
High reliance on key leaders: Much of the team’s structure and control flows through Manpreet Singh and Tom Boon, placing added responsibility on their performances.
Unsettled combinations early on: With several new additions, defensive and midfield partnerships may still be evolving.
Opportunities
Fresh start in the league: With no previous HIL baggage as a franchise, the Royals have the opportunity to set their own identity quickly.
Young talent stepping up: Araijeet Singh Hundal and other emerging players have a platform to establish themselves at the highest domestic level.
Coach-driven identity: Harendra Singh’s emphasis on speed and transitions aligns well with the squad’s composition.
Threats
Experienced opponents: Established teams with settled cores could test the Royals early in the season.
Defensive pressure in transition: An attacking approach may expose space at the back if transitions break down.
Early-season expectations: A high-profile squad brings immediate scrutiny, particularly in the opening matches.
Conclusion
Ranchi Royals are built to play proactive, fast-paced hockey, with midfield control and attacking movement at the heart of their approach. Their HIL 2026 campaign will depend on how quickly the new group settles and how effectively their experienced leaders translate potential into consistent performances.
Ranchi Royals Squad
Suraj Karkera, Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Amir Ali, Joshua Beltz (Australia), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Anmol Ekka, Manpreet Singh, Tom Boon (Belgium), Vishnukant Singh, Yashdeep Siwach, Mustapha Cassiem (South Africa), Araijeet Singh Hundal, Mandeep Singh, Tim Howard (Australia), Maxime Van Oots (Belgium), Ravneet Singh, Manmeet Singh Rai, Jack Waller (England), Sam Lane (New Zealand), Ashish Purti.
Hockey India League 2026: Live Streaming
All matches of the Hockey India League will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3, and DD Sports. Matches will also be live-streamed on Waves and the Hockey India League YouTube channel.