Adelaide Strikers Vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers play Brisbane Heat in Match 17 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. The Heat, in fourth place after their seven-run win over the Strikers four days ago, will be looking for their third win of the season against their sixth-placed opponents.
Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2025-26: Toss Update
Adelaide Strikers captain Matthew Short won the toss and opted to bowl first in today’s Big Bash League 2025-26 Match 17.
Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2025-26: Playing XIs
Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), Chris Lynn, Mackenzie Harvey (wk), Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Harry Manenti, Jamie Overton, Jerrssis Wadia, Luke Wood, Hasan Ali, Lloyd Pope.
Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro, Jack Wildermuth, Lachlan Hearne, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Hugh Weibgen, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Xavier Bartlett (c), Matthew Kuhnemann, Thomas Balkin, Ollie Patterson.
Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2025-26: Full Squads
Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), Chris Lynn, Mackenzie Harvey, Liam Scott, Harry Manenti, Jamie Overton, Jerrssis Wadia, Luke Wood, Harry Nielsen (wk), Hasan Ali, Lloyd Pope, Jason Sangha, Henry Thornton.
Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro, Jack Wildermuth, Matt Renshaw, Hugh Weibgen, Max Bryant, Tom Alsop, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Xavier Bartlett (c), Shaheen Afridi, Matthew Kuhnemann, Thomas Balkin, Liam Haskett, Lachlan Hearne, Ollie Patterson.
Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
The Big Bash League 2025-26 matches, including Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.