India Vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 2nd SF: Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast, DY Patil Stadium Pitch Report

India Vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast, DY Patil Stadium Pitch Report

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Australia vs India match photos
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Australia vs India | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
  • IND-W take on AUS-W in the 2nd semi-final of the Women's ODI WC

  • AUS-W have already beaten IND-W in the league phase

  • Alyssa Healy's side are unbeaten so far

India women's cricket team will look for retribution when they take on Australia women in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 tournament, on Thursday, October 30. Harmanpreet Kaur & co made it to the semis after beating New Zealand in the league phase.

As for the reigning holders, they are looking in ominous form and have won 6 out of the 7 matches in the tournament so far.

India vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 2nd Semi-final: Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast

As per AccuWeather, there's 25% chance of rain interrupting play in the second semi-final between India and Australia. There is also 4-3% chance of thunderstorms. The temperatures could be around 32 and 25-degree Celsius respectively.

India vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 2nd Semi-final: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The stadium has so far hosted two ODI matches and the teams batting first have won both of these matches. Toss will play an important role. Side winning the toss will opt to bat first, given the fact that chasing a big total in a semi-final could be a huge task.

India vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 2nd Semi-final: Squads

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry(w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh, Kranti Gaud

Australia Women Squad: Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney(w), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath(c), Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Heather Graham, Darcie Brown, Alyssa Healy, Sophie Molineux

