India Vs Australia Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 SF-2: Where To Watch IND-W Vs AUS-W? Check Head-To-Head

India and Australia are all set to renew and another chapter in their rivalry when they face each other in the second semi-final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. The match will get underway at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 30 from 3:00PM (IST) onwards.
This will be India and Australia's 3rd meeting in a Women's World Cup semi-final and first since the 2017 edition. The Aussies, who have a chance to clinch their 8th World title, had suffered a rare 36-run loss in their previous last 4 meeting with the Women in Blue.
A young Harmanpreet Kaur had battered the Aussies in a famous victory at Derby where she scored an unbeaten 171 off just 115 to help India qualify for the final. Unfortunately, the Indians fell short in the title deciding match against England.
This time around, the Indians have a good chance of ending their wait for the World Cup title in front of home support. However, the hosts will be without one of their most important player - Pratika Rawal, who got ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after twisting her ankle during India's last league match against Bangladesh last week.
The winner will face South Africa, who defeated 4-time champions England in the 1st semi-final on October 29 by heavy margin of 125 runs.
India Women Vs Australia Women Head-To-Head Records
Matches played - 60
Australia Wins - 49
India Wins - 11
India Women Vs Australia Women: Head-To-Head Women's ODI World Cup Record
Matches played - 14
Australia Wins - 10
India Wins - 3
No Result - 1
India Vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details
When And Where Is The India Women Vs Australia Women Semi-Final Being Played?
The 2nd semi-final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 between India and Australia will take place on Thursday, October 30 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai from 3:00PM (IST) onwards.
Where To Watch The India Women Vs Australia Women 2nd Semi-Final Live In India?
The match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website and the Star Sports network.