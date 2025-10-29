India Vs Australia Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 SF-2: Where To Watch IND-W Vs AUS-W? Check Head-To-Head

Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India will take on reigning champions Australia in the 2nd semi-final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. The winner will face South Africa in the finale on Sunday, November 2

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Where To Watch IND-W Vs AUS-W? Check Head-To-Head
Indian players during a training session ahead of their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 match against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India face Australia in the 2nd semi-final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

  • Australia have an overwhelming advantage over India in Women's ODIs

  • IND-W Vs AUS-W semi-final to be live streamed on JioHotstar app/website and Star Sports network

India and Australia are all set to renew and another chapter in their rivalry when they face each other in the second semi-final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. The match will get underway at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 30 from 3:00PM (IST) onwards.

This will be India and Australia's 3rd meeting in a Women's World Cup semi-final and first since the 2017 edition. The Aussies, who have a chance to clinch their 8th World title, had suffered a rare 36-run loss in their previous last 4 meeting with the Women in Blue.

A young Harmanpreet Kaur had battered the Aussies in a famous victory at Derby where she scored an unbeaten 171 off just 115 to help India qualify for the final. Unfortunately, the Indians fell short in the title deciding match against England.

This time around, the Indians have a good chance of ending their wait for the World Cup title in front of home support. However, the hosts will be without one of their most important player - Pratika Rawal, who got ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after twisting her ankle during India's last league match against Bangladesh last week.

Related Content
Related Content

The winner will face South Africa, who defeated 4-time champions England in the 1st semi-final on October 29 by heavy margin of 125 runs.

India Women Vs Australia Women Head-To-Head Records


Matches played - 60

Australia Wins - 49

India Wins - 11

India Women Vs Australia Women: Head-To-Head Women's ODI World Cup Record

Matches played - 14

Australia Wins - 10

India Wins - 3

No Result - 1

India Vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details

When And Where Is The India Women Vs Australia Women Semi-Final Being Played?

The 2nd semi-final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 between India and Australia will take place on Thursday, October 30 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai from 3:00PM (IST) onwards.

Where To Watch The India Women Vs Australia Women 2nd Semi-Final Live In India?

The match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website and the Star Sports network.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 SF 1: SA-W Beat ENG-W By 125 Runs, Enter Final

  2. Laura Woolvaardt Becomes First SA And Youngest Ever To Score 5000 W-ODI Runs; Check List Of Records

  3. Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I Highlights: AFG Beat ZIM By 53 Runs To Gain 1-0 Lead In the 3 Match Series

  4. Rohit Sharma Becomes No. 1 ODI Batter For The First Time In His Career

  5. Kolkata Knight Riders Superfan Hoists Team Flag At Everest Base Camp

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  2. Supreme Court To Hear Plea Challenging Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention Under NSA Today

  3. Kerala High Court Directs BCI to Approve Two Seats for Transgender Students in All Law Colleges

  4. Delhi Cloud Seeding 2025 Update: Artificial Rain Trials Completed, But City Awaits Measurable Rainfall

  5. Beyond Legacy: Jagriti Thakur’s First Time In Bihar Electoral Fray

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Netanyahu Orders "Immediate Powerful" Strikes On Gaza In New Test For Ceasefire

  2. 'Seven Brand-New, Beautiful Planes Were Shot Down': Trump Claims Credit For Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

  3. Israel Says Hamas Returned Remains Of Hostage Already Recovered

  4. Pakistan Says Talks with Afghan Taliban on Cross-Border Terrorism Failed

  5. Amazon To Cut 14,000 Jobs Amid AI-Driven Strategy Shift

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’