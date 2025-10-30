India Vs Australia Semi-Final: Harmanpreet Kaur's Call For 'Fearless Cricket' Echoes 2017 Heroics

Harmanpreet Kaur invoked India's 2017 semi-final win against Australia
Shafali Verma replaces injured Pratika Rawal; Alyssa Healy returns from injury
India scored 330 in the group stage match but lost, with Healy scoring 142 in the chase
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur emphasised India's intent to play "fearless cricket" against Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, being played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, today, October 30.
Speaking at the toss, Kaur acknowledged that she would have preferred to bat first but saw an opportunity in the overhead conditions, as also highlighted by Ian Bishop in the pitch report for the official broadcasters.
Kaur, 36, also noted that India's extensive preparation at the DY Patil Stadium, having held multiple camps and played their last two matches there. "We know this pitch," she said.
On facing the record seven-time champions, Kaur said: "Whenever we play Australia, we talk about going with a fearless mindset."
"It's a fantastic competition, and we're up against a great team with a great record. My mind definitely goes back to 2017 -- that day we played fearless cricket," she told Bishop. "Today, it'll be the same mindset -- to go out there with a fearless approach."
Of course, the Indian skipper was talking from a familiar point of view, conditions and previous experience.
She scored an unbeaten 171 off 115 to help India beat Australia the last time the two teams met in an ODI World Cup knock-out match, eight years ago in the 2017 semi-final.
The Aussies, however, haven't lost a World Cup game since that Derby match, and are in the middle of a record 15-match winning streak.
With Shafali Verma slotted in the playing XI, in place of injured opener Pratika Rawal, the hosts are leaning into a more aggressive batting approach. They are also going with six bowling options.
Australia captain Alyssa Healy, returning from a calf injury, won the toss and opted to bat first in Navi Mumbai. She spoke of the importance of putting runs on the board in a knockout fixture.
"We have a lot of confidence, but it’s a semi-final -- a knockout fixture -- and basically, whoever plays better on the day will get the result," she said.
In their group stage match in Visakhapatnam, India posted a mammoth 330, but it proved insufficient as the defending champions chased the target down in 49 overs for a three-wicket win. And the player of the match: Healy. The wicketkeeper-batter hit 142 off 107.
India Vs Australia Semi-Final: Playing XIs
India XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur.
Australia XI: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.
By the way, Harmanpreet Kaur has won just one toss in her last 10 ODIs, mirroring Indian male counterparts, who are now having a torrid toss losing run.