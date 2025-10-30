India Vs Australia Semi-Final: Harmanpreet Kaur's Call For 'Fearless Cricket' Echoes 2017 Heroics

India's Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana in training ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final against Australia on October 30, 2025. | Photo: X/BCCIWomen

India's Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana in training ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final against Australia on October 30, 2025. | Photo: X/BCCIWomen