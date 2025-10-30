"Not Something New For Me", Shafali Verma Expresses Confidence Ahead Of World Cup Semi-Final Against Australia

Shafali Verna expresses confidence ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup semi-final against Australia; Shelly Nitschke speaks about embracing the environment and making the most of it

Shafali Verma Expresses Confidence Ahead Of World Cup Semi-Final Against Australia
Shafali Verma in action. File Photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shafali Verma gives her first reaction after coming back to the team

  • Australia head coach Shelly Nitschke speaks on sold-out stadium factor

  • India Vs Australia set to take place on Saturday, October 30

India and Australia are all set to renew their rivalry in the 2nd semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. It will be their 3rd meeting at this stage of the tournament, the first was in 1997 and the most recent one in 2017.  

The Indian players still remember that Derby delight that was brought by a young Harmanpreet Kaur, who orchestrated the victory for India and scored 171* off 115 in a World Cup semi-final against Australia 8 years ago.

It was a proof that India can beat Australia in high pressure situations. Arriving as captain this time, Harmanpreet Kaur will hope for a similar result, especially with the inclusion of Shafali Verma, who was initially ignored by the management, but now joins as a replacement for the injured Pratika Rawal.

Filling Pratika Rawal's shoes will be difficult for Shafali Verma straightaway, but she is well known for the big moments. Her return to ODI cricket after one year will be against an in-form team, but Shafali feels confident and ready for the challenge.

She is used to the opponent and feels that the team has prepared a lot and that going head-to-head against Australia is not new for her.

"I've played against Australia many times, so it's not something new for me. I know their bowlers and their styles. I'll back my strengths, and yes, they'll come hard at us - but we've prepared a lot and everyone's in touch. Hopefully, we'll perform well. We're focused on doing well, and if we do that, of course, we'll win." - Shafali Verma told Cricbuzz.

"Everybody Was Very Welcoming When I Joined The Team", Shafali Reveals Reaction Of Teammates, Head Coach and Captain

While giving her first reactions after joining the team for the all important clash in Navi Mumbai, Shafali said that she has been advised to her natural game by captain Harmanpreet and opening pair Smriti Mandhana, who have also asked her to play with freedom.

"Everybody was very welcoming when I joined the team, and that felt very good. Everybody I spoke to really boosted [my confidence] and that's a very good thing for me. Everyone I spoke to, including the coach, captain and Smriti di, they told me to play my natural game - no fret." - Shafali said.

"Since I'm getting so much freedom I will try to respect the good balls and whatever is in my range, I will definitely hit it." - Shafali concluded.

"It's A Matter Of Enjoying And Making The Most Of It", Australia Head Coach Shelly Nitschke On Challenge Against India

Australian head coach Shelly Nitschke spoke about home crowd advantage for India and their plans to lean into the occasion, enjoy it and getting the job done.

"We certainly think that's going to be new for some players, but it's also exciting and it's something that we're looking forward to embracing. [The atmosphere] is going to play a big role but that's something that we've sort of wanted to lean into... It's a matter of enjoying and making the most of it." - Shelly Nitschke said.

India Vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 2: Squad

India Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry(w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh, Kranti Gaud

Australia Squad: Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney(w), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath(c), Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Heather Graham, Darcie Brown, Alyssa Healy, Sophie Molineux

