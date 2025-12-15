Shafali Verma Gets Recognised From ICC With This Award For World Cup Final Heroics

World Cup Glory continues for Shafali Verma as she grabs her first-ever 'Player of the Month' award for her 87-run knock against South Africa in the finals ODI World Cup final played last month in Mumbai

Outlook Sports Desk
Shafali Verma, Indias World Cup Final Hero Against South Africa
Shafali Verma wins here first-ever ICC Player of the Month Award for her smashing innings of 87 in the ODI World Cup Finals in Mumbai. Photo: AP photo
Shafali Verma- the destructive India opener has finally received her first-ever ICC 'Player of the Month' award for November following her match-winning knock of 87 in the finals of the Women's World Cup that took place on 2 November, 2025 in Mumbai.

Shafali Verma was recalled in India's women's squad for the knockout leg of the World Cup as the in-form opener Pratika Rawal got injured during a fielding effort in the final round match before the semi-finals. Shafali's ODI career was in turmoil as she was dropped from the World Cup squad due to poor form, but this opportunity came as a new lease on her career, and she seized it with both hands by performing at the biggest stage.

Shafali played a sensation inning of 87 in just 78 balls and stitched a 104-run opening stand with Smriti Mandhana, thus played an instrumental role in take the host to 298/7 in a big World Cup final. India went to win the final by 52-runs and secured their maiden World Cup trophy in Navi Mumbai.

The 21-year-old beat Thailand's Thipatcha Putthawong and UAE's Esha Oza for her first-ever 'Player of the Month' award.

Shafali Verma Reflects On Her Achievement

"My first ICC Women's Cricket World Cup experience didn't go as I expected but it ended far better than I could have ever wished or imagined," said Shafali in an ICC release.

"I'm grateful that I could contribute to the team's success in the final and that I was able to be a part of making history in winning the World Cup for the first time and in front of a home crowd.

"I'm truly honoured to be named the Women's Player of the Month for November. I dedicate this award to my teammates, coaches, family and everyone who has supported my journey until now. We win and lose as a team, the same goes for this award," added Shafali.

Simon Harmer- ICC Men's Player Of The Month

South Africa spinner Simon Harmer won the men's award for his inspired bowling in the Test series against India, which the Proteas won 2-0.

Harmer beat Bangladesh's Taijul Islam and Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz to take the POTM award for the first time.

The 36-year-old returned with a combined haul of 17 wickets from the series as South Africa clinched their maiden Test rubber win in India in 25 years.

He returned with figures of four for 30 and four for 21 in the series opener in Kolkata, followed by three for 64 and six for 37 in the second match in Guwahati, ending the series with his 17-wicket haul at an average of 8.94 and an economy of 1.91.

"Playing for my country is a dream come true and anything else that comes from it as a result is a bonus. I share this award with my teammates, coaches and support staff and dedicate it to my family who allow me to go out and live my dream, often having to leave them at home to do so," said Harmer.

