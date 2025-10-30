India Vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup Semi-Final: Smriti Mandhana's Batting Record Against AUS-W

Smriti Mandhana has scored 5,253 runs in 115 ODI innings at an average of 48.63
India opener has accumulated 996 runs at an average of 49.80 against Australia
Hosts need her to play match-defining knock to challenge AUS-W
All eyes will be on Smriti Mandhana when India take on Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, today, October 30.
Regarded as one of the finest batters in women's cricket, Mandhana has played some exceptional knocks in the ongoing ODI World Cup. The 29-year-old opener is the second-highest scorer with 365 runs from seven innings, including a century and two fifties.
After a poor outing against Sri Lanka in the opener, managing only eight runs, she has scored 23 vs Pakistan, 23 vs South Africa, 80 against Australia, 88 against England, 109 against New Zealand, and an unbeaten 34 against Bangladesh.
Ahead of the India vs Australia semi-final, here's a look at Smriti Mandhana's batting record against the seven-time ODI World Cup winners.
|Sl. No.
|Runs
|Balls Faced
|4s
|6s
|Venue
|Date
|1
|102
|109
|11
|0
|Hobart
|05-Feb-16
|2
|55
|52
|7
|0
|Hobart
|07-Feb-16
|3
|3
|10
|0
|0
|Bristol
|12-Jul-17
|4
|6
|6
|1
|0
|Derby
|20-Jul-17
|5
|12
|25
|2
|0
|Vadodara
|12-Mar-18
|6
|67
|53
|12
|1
|Vadodara
|15-Mar-18
|7
|52
|42
|10
|0
|Vadodara
|18-Mar-18
|8
|16
|18
|1
|0
|Mackay
|21-Sep-21
|9
|86
|94
|11
|0
|Mackay
|24-Sep-21
|10
|22
|25
|3
|0
|Mackay
|26-Sep-21
|11
|10
|11
|1
|0
|Auckland
|19-Mar-22
|12
|34
|38
|3
|1
|Mumbai
|30-Dec-23
|13
|29
|29
|5
|0
|Mumbai
|02-Jan-24
|14
|8
|10
|2
|0
|Brisbane
|05-Dec-24
|15
|9
|8
|2
|0
|Brisbane
|08-Dec-24
|16
|105
|109
|14
|1
|Perth
|11-Dec-24
|17
|58
|63
|6
|2
|New Chandigarh
|14-Sep-25
|18
|117
|91
|14
|4
|New Chandigarh
|17-Sep-25
|19
|125
|63
|17
|5
|Delhi
|20-Sep-25
|20
|80
|66
|9
|3
|Visakhapatnam
|12-Oct-25
Overall, Mandhana has scored 5,253 runs in 115 innings at an average of 48.63, and has 14 tons and 34 fifties — figures that define her batting talent.
And against the Aussies, her performance is even more formidable: in 20 IND-W vs AUS-W ODIs, the left-handed batter from Mumbai has accumulated 996 runs at an average of 49.80, with six fifties and four centuries.
The first of those centuries came right away, 102 off 109 on her debut Down Under, on February 5, 2016, in Hobart. She followed it up with a run-a-ball 55 at the same venue, two days later.
Now, the vice-captain will need to play another match-defining knock if India are to challenge their most formidable opponents. In the group-stage clash, Australia successfully chased down a daunting 331-run target.
India enter the match with an inferior head-to-head record of 11 wins and 49 losses against Australia in 60 matches.