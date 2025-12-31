Borussia Dortmund Claim ‘Best Fans In The World’, River Plate Fires Back In Social Media Feud

Borussia Dortmund’s social media post cited Europe’s highest average attendance at Signal Iduna Park
River Plate responded sarcastically, highlighting their status as the world’s top club for average attendance
Dortmund remain Europe’s benchmark thanks to the Yellow Wall
Borussia Dortmund found themselves in an unexpected online face-off with Argentine giants River Plate after a viral tweet from the German club escalated into a social media feud about football’s most passionate fanbases.
The exchange began when the Bundesliga club posted on social media proclaiming they had the “best fans in the world”, backing the claim with their status as the highest average attendance in European football for 2025.
The post went viral, but it was River Plate’s sarcastic response that shifted the spotlight. “Highest average attendance in European football… Nice!” the Buenos Aires club wrote in reply to Dortmund’s tweet. “Guess who’s got the highest average attendance in the world!”
The reply landed instantly, with South American fans appreciating the reminder that football madness extends well beyond European borders.
River Plate currently sit atop the global average attendance rankings, further strengthened by the recent expansion of their iconic Estadio Monumental and the sustained pull of domestic fixtures.
Their marquee fixture is the Superclasico derby against Boca Juniors, widely considered one of the fiercest rivalries in world football. Demand for River home matches regularly outstrips capacity, even in regular league fixtures.
Signal Iduna Park Remains Europe’s Benchmark
Dortmund’s original claim is backed by the numbers. The club’s 81,365-capacity Signal Iduna Park continues to sell out every week, driven by one of Europe’s most deeply rooted supporter cultures and the iconic “Yellow Wall”.
Key fixtures such as Der Klassiker against Bayern Munich, Germany’s most-watched domestic clash, and the Revierderby against Schalke, one of the continent’s most emotionally charged rivalries, ensure Dortmund’s stands remain packed.
Despite last winning silverware back in 2021, the club’s average attendance remains unmatched on the continent.
Top 10 Average Football Attendances Worldwide (2025)
River Plate (Argentina) – 85,018
Borussia Dortmund (Germany) – 81,365
Bayern Munich (Germany) – 75,000
Manchester United (England) – 73,987
Real Madrid (Spain) – 73,658
AC Milan (Italy) – 73,012
Inter Milan (Italy) – 71,934
Olympique Marseille (France) – 64,973
AS Roma (Italy) – 62,671
Flamengo (Brazil) – 62,548