Boca Juniors Vs River Plate Preview, Argentine Primera Division: Superclasico History, Importance – All You Need To Know

The iconic rivalry between Boca Juniors and River Plate, known as the Superclasico, will take centre stage this Sunday, November 9, at the iconic La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires.
The highly anticipated match, part of Round 15 of the 2025 Clausura in the Argentine Primera Division, promises a historic and culturally significant encounter between the two giants of South American football.
Superclasico: Decades-Old Rivalry With Deep Social Roots
In football-crazy Argentina, the Superclasico is more than just another match. Its history reflects decades of cultural weight and fierce fandom. This rivalry features among the world's most talked-about sporting events, standing alongside derbies such as El Clasico and the Merseyside Derby.
Both Boca Juniors and River Plate originated in Buenos Aires, with class and geography initially dividing them. Boca emerged from the working-class La Boca district, while River later relocated to the more affluent Nunez area. This established the narrative of "manure-shovellers" versus "millionaires" – a social tension that continues to live on through the clubs' supporters.
The Superclasico has since evolved into a global spectacle. The Observer once called it the top sporting experience one must see, and The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mirror both labelled it the biggest club rivalry in world football.
The 2025 Superclasico at River Plate's Monumental stadium broke domestic attendance records, with 85,018 spectators present, following major renovations that expanded stadium capacity.
Boca Juniors vs River Plate: Recent Form, Head-To-Head
Boca Juniors return to their home turf with renewed focus. River Plate brings their own fight to the match despite recent challenging results. This Superclasico serves not only as a contest for three points but also as a litmus test of identity and bragging rights in Argentine football and beyond.
The all-time head-to-head record between Boca Juniors and River Plate reveals a fiercely balanced rivalry: Boca recorded 25 wins, River secured 32 victories, and they drew 24 times.
In their last five encounters, River defeated Boca 2-1 on April 27 and also beat Boca 1-0 at La Bombonera on September 12, 2024. Boca won 3-2 away in April 2024. The teams drew 1-1 in February 2024, and River defeated Boca 2-0 in October 2023.
Fan Violence In Superclasico
Fan violence has often cast a long shadow over the Superclasico. Most infamously, ahead of the second leg of the 2018 Copa Libertadores Final between the two clubs, River supporters attacked Boca's team bus outside El Monumental stadium. They smashed windows and exposed players to pepper spray.
The incident led CONMEBOL to relocate the match to Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, where intense security awaited what became one of club football history's most extraordinary finals.
Boca Juniors vs River Plate, Argentine Primera Division 2025: Live Streaming Details
The Boca Juniors vs River Plate match can be watched in India live on the Fanatiz app and website. However, it requires a subscription. There will be no television broadcasts of the game.
Fanatiz will also the match internationally, including in places like the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In the US, Spanish-language TV channel TyC Sports Internacional will also show the match.
In the Latin American countries, including Argentina, the match will be shown on ESPN Premium, TNT Sports Premium, and Disney+. Argentina's TV Publica will also likely telecast the Superclasico match.