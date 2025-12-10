India Vs Argentina Third-Place Play-Off, FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup: Live Streaming, Squad - All You Need To Know

India lost their semi-finals against Germany by 1-5
India have scored 32 goals so far in the World Cup
India's bronze medal hope lies on winning this game against Argentina
After a heart breaking 1-5 loss against Germany in the semi-finals of the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup, the Indian team will look to redeem themselves against Argentina in the third-place play-off game at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore, Chennai, on Wednesday, December 10. The winner of the game will finish third on the podium and will finish with a bronze medal to their name.
India had a decent World Cup journey up until the semi-finals, where they faced a one-sided drubbing. Their style of play in the group stage was attacking and resilient, which is reflected in their total goal tally of 32, 29 of which came in the group stage only. Meanwhile, Argentina, on the other hand, also had a resilient campaign, and they will also be entering this game as a wounded tiger after a hard-fought 1-2 loss against Spain in the semi-finals
Indian Coach's Message To Team
India's coach, PR Sreejesh refelcted on his team's journey in the tournament so far and the areas on which the Indian still need to work on. "We have played well throughout the tournament except in the semifinal, where conceding easy goals in the first quarter put us under tremendous pressure.
For us, the most important thing is to look into ourselves and understand our strengths, reduce errors, and make sure we convert our opportunities into goals. In tournaments like this, especially knockout games, scoreboard pressure is crucial.
We need to ensure we don’t concede early and create scoring chances right from the first quarter and put ourselves in a comfortable position to build our game,” Sreejesh said.
He also stated that his team will treat this as a 'do-or-die' game and will take inspiration from their senior pros on how to make a comeback after losing a key match like a semi-final.
"Tomorrow is a do-or-die match. The players must go out there and give their 100%.
Focusing on the basics will be key. There will be a big crowd who will expect us to win, but the team needs to stay in the present moment."
He further added, "They can draw inspiration from the senior team’s Olympic experiences to see how losing a semifinal and coming back to win bronze makes a huge difference. The boys know this, and I believe they will rise to the occasion."
India Vs Argentina Third-Place Play-Off, FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup: Live Streaming Info
The India vs Argentina, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore, Chennai on Friday, December 10, 2025 at 5:30pm IST.
Where will the India vs Argentina, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup match be telecast and live streamed?
The India vs Argentina, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The game will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
India Vs Argentina Third-Place Play-Off, FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup: India Squad
Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Princedeep Singh
Defenders: Rohit (captain), Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, Sunil Palakshappa Bennur, Shardanand Tiwari
Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Rosan Kujur, Manmeet Singh, Gurjot Singh
Forwards: Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, Dilraj Singh
Standbys: Ravneet Singh, Rohit Kullu
(with PTI Inputs)