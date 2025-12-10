India Vs Argentina Third-Place Play-Off, FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup: Live Streaming, Squad - All You Need To Know

Here is your comprehensive guide for India's third-place play-off encounter with Argentina in the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: coach PR Sreejesh's quotes, match preview, timing and live streaming information

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Germany Preview, FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Live Streaming
India will lock horns against Argentina in the third-place play-off match at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore, Chennai, on Wednesday, December 10. Photo: Hockey India
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India lost their semi-finals against Germany by 1-5

  • India have scored 32 goals so far in the World Cup

  • India's bronze medal hope lies on winning this game against Argentina

After a heart breaking 1-5 loss against Germany in the semi-finals of the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup, the Indian team will look to redeem themselves against Argentina in the third-place play-off game at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore, Chennai, on Wednesday, December 10. The winner of the game will finish third on the podium and will finish with a bronze medal to their name.

India had a decent World Cup journey up until the semi-finals, where they faced a one-sided drubbing. Their style of play in the group stage was attacking and resilient, which is reflected in their total goal tally of 32, 29 of which came in the group stage only. Meanwhile, Argentina, on the other hand, also had a resilient campaign, and they will also be entering this game as a wounded tiger after a hard-fought 1-2 loss against Spain in the semi-finals

Indian Coach's Message To Team

India's coach, PR Sreejesh refelcted on his team's journey in the tournament so far and the areas on which the Indian still need to work on. "We have played well throughout the tournament except in the semifinal, where conceding easy goals in the first quarter put us under tremendous pressure.

For us, the most important thing is to look into ourselves and understand our strengths, reduce errors, and make sure we convert our opportunities into goals. In tournaments like this, especially knockout games, scoreboard pressure is crucial.

We need to ensure we don’t concede early and create scoring chances right from the first quarter and put ourselves in a comfortable position to build our game,” Sreejesh said.

Related Content
Related Content

He also stated that his team will treat this as a 'do-or-die' game and will take inspiration from their senior pros on how to make a comeback after losing a key match like a semi-final.

"Tomorrow is a do-or-die match. The players must go out there and give their 100%.

Focusing on the basics will be key. There will be a big crowd who will expect us to win, but the team needs to stay in the present moment."

He further added, "They can draw inspiration from the senior team’s Olympic experiences to see how losing a semifinal and coming back to win bronze makes a huge difference. The boys know this, and I believe they will rise to the occasion."

India Vs Argentina Third-Place Play-Off, FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup: Live Streaming Info

When and where will the India vs Argentina, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup match be played?

The India vs Argentina, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore, Chennai on Friday, December 10, 2025 at 5:30pm IST.

Where will the India vs Argentina, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup match be telecast and live streamed?

The India vs Argentina, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The game will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

India Vs Argentina Third-Place Play-Off, FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup: India Squad

Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Princedeep Singh

Defenders: Rohit (captain), Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, Sunil Palakshappa Bennur, Shardanand Tiwari

Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Rosan Kujur, Manmeet Singh, Gurjot Singh

Forwards: Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, Dilraj Singh

Standbys: Ravneet Singh, Rohit Kullu

(with PTI Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ILT20: Desert Vipers Edge Out MI Emirates By One Run In Last-Ball Drama To Continue Unbeaten Run

  2. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Stats Highlights: Check IND Vs SA Facts And Figures From Cuttack

  3. IND Vs SA, 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh Reveals What Jasprit Bumrah Must Do To Get Virat Kohli-like Attraction

  4. IND Vs SA: India Destroy South Africa By 101 Runs In 1st T20I At Cuttack

  5. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes 1st Ever Indian To Take 100 Wickets In All Three Formats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. IMD Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Heavy Spells and Thunderstorms Expected

  2. What’s Left of the Left: 100 Years of Left Politics in India

  3. All Eyes On The Capital As Kerala Begins Local Body Elections

  4. Goa Nightclub Fire: Beach Shack Owned By Luthra Brothers Demolished

  5. Politicians Support, Lawmakers Oppose, As Dileep Remains Defiant

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  2. Netanyahu Cites Modi, Trump, Putin to Claim Israel’s Global Clout

  3. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48

  4. Netflix And Paramount Lock Horns In Warner Bros. Discovery Acquisition Saga

  5. RSF Says Israel Responsible For Nearly Half Of All Journalists Killed Worldwide In 2025

Latest Stories

  1. International Human Rights Day: India’s Growing Fundamental Rights Deficit

  2. Bonded Labourers Are Still Waiting — Even As India’s 2030 Deadline Nears

  3. Our Desire for A Calmer World Has Manifested In White Being Named Color Of The Year

  4. India–US Hold High-Level Talks Amid Strained Ties Over Trade, Tariffs & Russia

  5. Toxic New Poster: Yash Goes Shirtless As He Poses In Bathtub, Flaunting His Chiselled Body

  6. Akhanda 2 New Release Date Announced: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer To Hit Theatres On This Date

  7. Imran Khan Held In 'Illegal Isolation,' Sisters Stage Protest Outside Adiala Jail

  8. Hyderabad Weather: Sunny Skies with Minimum 13°C, Pleasant Conditions for Next 3 Days