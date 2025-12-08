FIH Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: IndiGo Crisis Disrupts Travel Plans Of Players' Families, Fans

IndiGo cancelled thousands of flights last week, citing regulatory changes in the pilots' flight duty and regulations norms. This resulted in lakhs of passengers getting stuck at airports across the country

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
File photo of an Indigo flight |
File photo of an Indigo flight | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IndiGo crisis has hit the FIH Jr Men's Hockey World Cup too

  • Many players and families have been affected by the crisis

  • Many NRIs have also flown in to support the Indian team

For Kate, the dream was simple -- to watch her son Fahy Noah play for the Australian team in the Junior Hockey World Cup and visit the Taj Mahal.

But her plans, like those of many others, have been upended by the operational crisis that has hit IndiGo, India's largest domestic airline.

"I am here for the first time and India is so kind and welcoming. We were hoping to see the Taj Mahal, but with the IndiGo problems, we are a bit scared now," Kate, who has come from Brisbane, told PTI outside the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium here.

"One family went on a rest day and got stuck overnight. I think we will have to cancel all our travel plans now, though seeing the Taj Mahal was on my bucket list for long," she said.

This is the first time that 24 teams are participating in the Junior Hockey World Cup, being held in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10. For most players and their families, it is their maiden trip to India. Many NRIs have also flown in to support the Indian team.

However, the widespread flight delays and cancellations have thrown schedules into chaos. IndiGo cancelled thousands of flights last week, citing regulatory changes in the pilots' flight duty and regulations norms. This resulted in lakhs of passengers getting stuck at airports across the country.

Related Content
Related Content

Laura, who has come from Belgium with her entire family to support her son, said they are now travelling by road.

"We are happy to be here in this beautiful country. We went to Munnar and Madurai, and now we are planning to go to Puducherry and Mahabalipuram by road," she said.

"We had taken IndiGo flights earlier, but some other families who travelled on different days got stuck and somehow managed to come back by train. So we are not flying anywhere in India now. Road travel only and then back to Brussels next week," she said.

For 87-year-old Kenyan hockey legend Avtar Singh Sohal, a four-time Olympian and a lifelong supporter of Indian hockey, the crisis was particularly distressing. He spent 12 gruelling hours at the Chandigarh airport on December 4 before finally reaching Chennai just in time for the quarterfinals.

"Our IndiGo flight was delayed by 12 hours. We were at the airport from 7 am to 7 pm. They kept giving excuses -- the aircraft has not arrived, the pilot is not available. We had no idea what was actually happening," he said.

Accompanying Sohal was 85-year-old Tarlok Singh Mandair, a former treasurer of the English Hockey Association, who had flown in from London.

"It was a horrible experience. They kept changing the timings from 12 noon to 4 pm and we finally took off at 7:20 pm. They gave us sandwiches which were not even good," Mandair recalled.

"Our return flight is also on IndiGo, but now we are exploring other options," he said.

Jujhar Singh Plaha, 86, from London, who was on the same flight, said his excitement has turned into anxiety.

"We were so excited about this trip; hockey is our first love. But this (IndiGo crisis) spoiled our mood. Now we are worried about returning because at our age, we cannot travel long distances by train or road," he said.

Jason, the father of Australian player Roger Lachlan, has had an eventful trip to India so far -- beginning with the rain in Chennai triggered by Cyclone Ditwah.

"We are from Hobart -- home of Ricky Ponting and David Boon. We arrived after a cyclone, which caused heavy rain. Now the sun is out and we are enjoying ourselves," he said with a smile.

Jason, too, has shelved all further travel plans.

"No sightseeing now. We will just eat, swim and head back. I am loving masala dosa, masala tea and curries," he said.

Some fans from Bengaluru, who had booked their flight tickets months in advance, decided not to take a risk. They opted for refunds and drove down to Chennai on Sunday to catch the semifinal.

"With flight uncertainty and trains full, we drove down. We did not want to miss India in the semis," said Vinod Chinnappa, who drove for six hours to come here.

Even officials have not been spared by the flight disruptions.

Digvijay Singh, an official of the Hockey India League franchise, waited eight hours at the Patna airport to catch a flight to Chennai.

"I did not want to miss the India-Belgium quarterfinal, so I waited. I finished all episodes of (web series) Family Man at the lounge," he said.

"I had gone to Patna from Delhi for a meeting earlier in the day and then needed to connect to Chennai," Singh said.

With the World Cup set to wrap up in two days, uncertainty about people's plans to return home looms large.

With prices of alternative flights rising and train seats nearly impossible to find, fans, officials, families and journalists are monitoring travel apps as closely as match updates.

If the situation does not improve soon, returning home could be as challenging as winning matches on the field.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Prediction, 1st T20I: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

  2. Shubman Gill Shares Honest Update After Neck Injury Layoff Ahead Of India Vs South Africa T20I Series - Video

  3. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: Will Samson Play Or Jitesh? Here's What Skipper Suryakumar Said In Cuttack

  4. ICC In Hot Water After JioStar Wants To Exit Media Rights Deal For T20 World Cup 2026: Report

  5. Shakib Al Hasan Withdraws Retirement From Tests And T20Is; Admits To Chucking 'Intentionally' In County Game

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion

  2. Workers From Nepal, Uttarakhand, Tourists From Delhi - List Of Goa Nightclub Fire Victims

  3. Dileep & Kerala Actress Abduction And Rape Case: Verdict On December 8

  4. Government Deleted 2.49 Crore Ration Cards In Five Years; The Story Behind The Numbers

  5. DGCA Grants IndiGo 24-Hour Extension To Respond To Show-Cause Notice

Entertainment News

  1. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  2. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  3. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  4. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  5. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Troops From Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Sierra Leone Deployed In Benin After Failed Coup

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  4. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  5. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

Latest Stories

  1. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion

  2. Government Deleted 2.49 Crore Ration Cards In Five Years; The Story Behind The Numbers

  3. DGCA Grants IndiGo 24-Hour Extension To Respond To Show-Cause Notice

  4. Workers From Nepal, Uttarakhand, Tourists From Delhi - List Of Goa Nightclub Fire Victims

  5. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Lando Norris Clinches Maiden F1 Title With Third-Place Finish

  6. Bigg Boss 19 Winner: Gaurav Khanna Lifts The Grand Trophy; Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh

  7. Troops From Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Sierra Leone Deployed In Benin After Failed Coup

  8. AIIMS Urology Department Marks One Year Of Independent Renal Transplants, Easing Wait For Patients