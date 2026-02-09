Sambhaji Patil, Junior World Cup Gold Medallist Shooter, Dies In Car Accident

The incident reportedly took place in the morning of February 9 when Sambhaji Patil was travelling in a car, a Toyota Fortuner, driven by his friend who is also a shooter, to Gujarat for a training session

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sambhaji Patil, Junior World Cup Gold Medallist Shooter, Dies In Car Accident
Photo used for representative purpose only. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • International shooter Sambhaji Patil killed in a road accident

  • Friend Yash Choudhary, also a shooter, was reportedly behind the wheel

  • Patil declared dead on arrival at hospital, Choudhary injured

Sambhaji Patil, an international shooter who claimed gold medal in the 2016 Junior World Cup, was killed in a road accident on Monday (February 9, 2026) when his car hit a truck on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Palghar district of Maharashtra.

The incident took place in the morning when Patil was travelling in a car, a Toyota Fortuner, driven by his friend who is also a shooter, to Gujarat for shooting practice, PTI quoted an official as saying. A resident of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, the 27-year-old Patil was seated next to the driver's seat while Yash Choudhary was at the wheel.

File image of Diksha Dagar. - X/LETgolf
Diksha Dagar Car Accident In Paris: Olympics-Bound Indian Golfer Escapes Unscathed; Mother Hospitalised

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"The car, which was speeding, rammed into a truck from the left side while attempting to overtake it," the official said, adding that Patil sustained serious injuries. The report quoted another police station official as saying that the accident occurred when Choudhary tried to change a lane on the highway at high speed and did not notice the heavy truck. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the high-end car was mangled.

Patil was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the official said, adding that Choudhary was injured in the incident. Patil's family members reached the hospital in the evening. His last rites will be performed in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A case of accidental death has been registered at Manor police station in Palghar, the official added.

Related Content
Related Content

Patil had claimed a gold medal in the 25-metre standard pistol shooting category in the Junior World Cup held in Azerbaijan in 2016. He stood 23rd in the World Championship in the same category in 2017.

ALSO READ: Michael Schumacher No Longer Bed-Bound

According to the International Shooting Sports Federation’s (ISSF) website, Patil was trained by ace shooter-turned coach Jaspal Rana. Patil had also served as a sports officer at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BCCI Annual Contracts: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Demoted To Grade B; Shubman Gill In A Category - Full Details

  2. 'Associate Crime' At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When Minnows Let Off The Giants - A Lowdown

  3. ZIM Vs OMAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Brendon Taylor Hamstring Injury Raises Alarm for Zimbabwe

  4. Who's Haider Ali? UAE's New Bowling Sensation With Pakistani Roots

  5. Who Is Wayne Madsen? Captain Who Dislocated Shoulder In Italy's Cricket World Cup Debut

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  3. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  4. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  5. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  2. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  3. Houses Torched In Manipur’s Ukhrul District Amid Tangkhul Naga And Kuki Tensions

  4. 10 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Security Searches Underway

  5. After Centre Halts RDG For Himachal, Sukhu And His Cabinet Prepare To Meet PM Modi

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  2. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  3. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  4. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  5. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

World News

  1. Ripple Effect: Lasting Impacts Of Epstein Files

  2. Narges Mohammadi: Nobel Winner Given 7.5 More Years In Iranian Prison

  3. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  4. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  5. Bangladesh Seeks UN Help To Probe Killing Of Student Leader Hadi

Latest Stories

  1. Moolank 9 vs Bhagyank 9: Unveiling the Astrological Secrets of Number 9

  2. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  3. Directors Guild Awards 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson Wins Top Prize For One Battle After Another | Full Winners List

  4. 10 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Security Searches Underway

  5. Houses Torched In Manipur’s Ukhrul District Amid Tangkhul Naga And Kuki Tensions

  6. Arijit Singh Returns To Stage In Kolkata, Joins Anoushka Shankar For First Live Show After Playback Exit

  7. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Quarter-Finals Day 4: J&K, KAR Through To SFs; Gharami Misses Triple Ton By Whisker

  8. Italy Vs Scotland Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: SCO Spoil ITA’s Debut With 73-Run Win