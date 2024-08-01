Other Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Golfer Diksha Dagar Safe After Car Accident, Mother Hospitalised

23-year-old Diksha Dagar did sustain any injuries to her body. However, her mother suffered a back injury and is receiving treatment at a local hospital

File image of Diksha Dagar. Photo: X/LETgolf
Indian golfer Diksha Dagar met with a car accident in Paris on Tuesday, July 30 however, the golfer did not receive any severe injuries. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)

The Dagar family -- Diksha, her father and caddie Col Naren Dagar, her mother and brother -- were in the car, which was hit by another vehicle on Tuesday night while they were returning from a function at India House.

Aditi Ashok will be representing India at Paris Olympics 2024. - Aditi Ashok/X
Paris 2024: Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar Drain Putts For Early Olympic Golf Berths

BY PTI

Diksha Dagar Car Accident

According to Col Dagar, Diksha is fine and will play the event as per schedule from August 7 and is also going for practice. However, Diksha's mother has been hospitalised with a suspected injury in the spinal area.

She will be in hospital for the next few days for treatment. The extent of it will be known only after further tests and diagnosis.

Their car was just crossing when the light turned and there was an ambulance on the side. A second car which was on the other side of the ambulance was not visible to Diksha's driver and it hit them from the side, a source said.

This is Diksha's second Olympic Games and the women's competition will start on August 7 and run through to August 10.

On Thursday the men's competition, with Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar playing for India, got underway. At the Tokyo Olympics, Diksha had finished a sub-par T-50.

(With PTI inputs)

