Call Of Duty Creator Vince Zampella Dies At 55 In Reported Car Crash

Vince Zampella, the influential video game visionary behind Call of Duty and the Star Wars Jedi series, has died aged 55, reportedly killed in a fatal Ferrari crash in Southern California

Call of Duty creator Vince Zampella dies reported car crash
Three versions of Activision's Call Of Duty games are seen on sale at Best Buy in Mountain View, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2011. Vincent Zampella, one of the creators behind such best-selling video games "Call of Duty," has died at 55. | Photo: AP/Paul Sakuma
  • Vince Zampella, 55, reportedly died in a fatal Ferrari crash in Southern California

  • Zampella, founder of Respawn Entertainment, was central in shaping modern first-person shooters

  • Call of Duty, which debuted in 2003, has sold over 500 million copies worldwide

Vince Zampella, the influential video game creator behind blockbuster franchises such as Call of Duty, has died at the age of 55. Video game publisher Electronic Arts (EA) confirmed that Zampella passed away on Sunday, though the company did not officially disclose the cause of death.

According to online reports, Zampella was killed in a fatal Ferrari crash on Southern California’s Angeles Crest Highway. The single-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. on the scenic mountain road north of Los Angeles, located in the San Gabriel Mountains.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the southbound Ferrari veered off the road shortly after exiting a tunnel, struck a concrete barrier and burst into flames. A passenger was ejected from the vehicle, while the driver – identified as Zampella – became trapped in the burning car.

Zampella died at the scene, and the passenger later died at a hospital. The identity of the passenger has not yet been released, and authorities have not provided details on what led to the crash on the winding forest road overlooking Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley.

Unconfirmed videos reportedly of the crash showed a red Ferrari coming out of the tunnel and crashing against the side barrier.

Architect Of Call of Duty And Modern Gaming

Zampella was one of the most important creative forces in modern video game history. He was a former chief executive of Infinity Ward, the studio that developed the immensely successful Call of Duty franchise, and later went on to found Respawn Entertainment in 2010, which operates as a subsidiary of EA.

One of his crowning achievements was the creation of Call of Duty, a first-person shooter that debuted in 2003 as a World War II simulation. The franchise has since evolved into modern and futuristic warfare settings.

The game has sold more than 500 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling video game series of all time. A live-action Call of Duty movie, produced by Paramount Pictures, is currently in development.

In more recent years, Zampella led the creative vision behind Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, both critically acclaimed action-adventure titles that expanded the Star Wars gaming universe.

Tributes Pour In For Visionary Creator

Electronic Arts paid tribute to Zampella on Monday, describing his impact on the industry as “profound and far-reaching.”

“A friend, colleague, leader and visionary creator, his work helped shape modern interactive entertainment and inspired millions of players and developers around the world,” an EA spokesperson said. “His legacy will continue to shape how games are made and how players connect for generations to come.”

Veteran video game journalist and The Game Awards co-creator Geoff Keighley also expressed shock and sorrow over Zampella’s sudden death.

“Vince was an extraordinary person – a gamer at heart, but also a visionary executive with a rare ability to recognise talent and give people the freedom and confidence to create something truly great,” Keighley wrote on social media.

“I’ll miss our dinners and long conversations. And while he created some of the most influential games of our time, I always felt he still had his greatest one ahead of him. It’s heartbreaking that we’ll never get to play it,” he added.

(With AP Inputs)

