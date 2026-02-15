Terrifying Crash Brings Bathurst 12 Hour Race To Halt, Ralf Aron Hospitalized - Video

Johannes Zelger's Porsche hit the wall at McPhillamy Park and spun on the corner before the downhill portion of the track. With no apparent view of Zelger's car, race leader Ralf Aron collided with it, almost at top speed

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
terrifying car crash Bathurst 12 Hour race 2026 Ralf Aron video
A screengrab from the video depicting the dangerous car crash in the Bathurst 12 Hour race at the Mount Panorama Circuit. Photo: X/Intercontinental GT Challenge
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Front of Ralf Aron's Mercedes erupted in flames

  • First red-flag interruption since a race-ending stoppage back in 2018

  • Mercedes-AMG eventually claimed victory upon resumption

A terrifying car crash brought the Bathurst 12 Hour race to an abrupt halt at the Mount Panorama Circuit, Australia on Sunday (February 15, 2026). The crash left Mercedes Supercar driver Ralf Aron hospitalized, where he underwent further assessment.

It all began with a safety car restart after Johannes Zelger's Porsche hit the wall at McPhillamy Park, and spun on the corner before the downhill portion of the track. With no apparent view of Zelger's car, race leader Ralf Aron collided with it almost at top speed.

United States' Lindsey Vonn in action during alpine ski women's downhill training, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. - Photo: AP/Robert F. Bukaty
Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026: Lindsey Vonn Confirms Successful 3rd Surgery On Broken Leg Following Tragic Crash

BY Associated Press

The front of Aron’s Mercedes erupted in flames, with Luca Stolz and Maro Engel having to steer out of the way in their own cars. The nasty pile-up resulted in the red flag being flown, as officials dealt with the debris and fluid on the track.

It was reportedly the first red-flag interruption to the race since a race-ending stoppage back in 2018. Engel later said his "thoughts definitely go out to Ralf, I hope he’s OK". You can watch the video of the horrific crash below:

Related Content
Related Content

Mercedes-AMG eventually claimed victory in the Intercontinental GT Challenge race, with the Team GMR machine driven by Engel, Mikael Grenier and Maxime Martin ending up ahead of the High Class Racing Porsche of Dorian Boccolacci, Anders Fjordbach and Kerong Li, and the Team WRT BMW M4 of Valentino Rossi, Augusto Farfus and Raffale Marciello.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK: How Many Times Have India Defeated Pakistan In ICC ODI And T20 World Cups?

  2. India Vs Pakistan: Harsha Bhogle Flags Political, Economic Forces Exploiting IND–PAK Rivalry

  3. Yuzvendra Chahal 'Statue' Steals The Show On India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match Day - See Funny Post

  4. Ishan Kishan Slams 27-Ball Fifty In India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026

  5. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Avoids Handshake With Salman Ali Agha At Toss

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Building Anger Beneath Mumbai’s Endless Construction

  2. Three Militants, Including Two Women, Arrested In Manipur: PLA And PREPAK Cadres Held

  3. BJP Accuses Kapil Sibal Of Epstein-Funded Award In 2010, Demands Rahul Gandhi Response

  4. Kerala To Give Farewell To Youngest Organ Donor With State Honours

  5. Decades of Silence: How Kashmiri Women Carry Long-Term Trauma

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  2. Indian Student Saketh Sreenivasaiah Found Dead At UC Berkeley Days After Going Missing

  3. BNP Signals Constructive Engagement with India After Landslide Victory in Bangladesh Polls

  4. Tarique Rahman Set to Take Oath as Bangladesh PM

  5. Bangladesh President To Swear In Tarique Rahman Cabinet At Parliament On February 17

Latest Stories

  1. Pothole Deaths In India Rise 53% In 5 Years: 9,438 Killed Between 2020-2024

  2. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  3. EC Appoints NK Mishra As Special Observer For West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026

  4. Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

  5. Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Plot To Assassinate Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

  6. Pakistan Vs Germany Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Honamas Drub Green Shirts In Hobart

  7. Ireland Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker's 94* Power IRE To 96-Run Victory Over OMN

  8. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Fails To Earn In Double-Digit