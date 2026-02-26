MotoGP 2026 Preview: Rivals Ready for Buriram Curtain-Raiser As Season Kicks Off In Thailand

The MotoGP World Championship 2026 to get underway from February 27
It will be hosted at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram
Track action begins Friday with Free Practice
The 2026 MotoGP World Championship gets underway this weekend at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, as the PT Grand Prix of Thailand hosts the opening round of the new season from 27 February to 1 March.
Reigning World Champion Marc Márquez begins his title defence after a strong 2025 campaign and arrives at a circuit where he has historically performed well. Early indications from winter testing suggest Ducati remain a key reference point heading into Round 1, with pace and consistency evident across long runs.
Aprilia, however, have emerged as serious early contenders. Marco Bezzecchi was among the standout performers in pre-season testing, showing both single-lap speed and race simulation strength, while the wider Aprilia package appears to have made further gains over the winter. Álex Márquez also demonstrated encouraging form in testing, positioning himself as another rider to watch in the opening phase of the championship.
KTM entered the new campaign aiming to convert potential into victories. Pedro Acosta continues his progression in the premier class and will look to challenge at the front from the outset, supported by what appears to be a competitive RC16 package. Meanwhile, both Honda and Yamaha have shown signs of technical progress during the off-season. Positive feedback from testing suggests incremental gains that could tighten the competitive order further, particularly in race trim.
Buriram traditionally places emphasis on acceleration, braking stability and tyre management in high ambient temperatures. The combination of long straights and technical sections often compresses the field, with slipstream battles and late-braking overtakes common features at the Thai venue. Strategy, particularly in the Sprint and over full race distance, is expected to play a decisive role.
With manufacturers appearing closer in performance than in recent seasons, the opening round offers an early indication of the competitive landscape for 2026. While testing times provide initial direction, the first race weekend will deliver the first definitive measure under full competitive conditions.
Track action begins Friday with Free Practice, followed by qualifying and the Sprint on Saturday, before Sunday’s Grand Prix brings the first 25-point opportunity of the season.
MotoGP 2026: Live Streaming Details
Fans can catch all the action of MotoGP World Championship 2026 LIVE on FanCode with the race pass starting at Rs.69*.