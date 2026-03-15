F1 Chinese Grand Prix 2026: Mercedes Teenager Antonelli Wins Maiden Race, Russell Takes Second Spot

The only driver younger than Antonelli to win a Grand Prix was Max Verstappen, who was 18 when he took his first victory in 2016

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Associated Press
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Kimi Antonelli, AP
An emotional Antonelli was in tears at the end as he soaked up victory. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • An emotional Kimi Antonelli won a grand prix for the first time on Sunday in China

  • Hamilton was third for his long-awaited first GP podium finish for Ferrari

  • Verstappen was running sixth when his car lost power and he had to limp back to the pits

Kimi Antonelli became Formula 1’s second-youngest race winner with a composed drive to victory for Mercedes in an eventful Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Italian was the youngest pole position starter and briefly lost the lead to Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari at the start but retook it soon after and was in control after that.

“We did it! We did it!” Antonelli shouted to his team over the radio amid laughs and whoops.

It was another 1-2 finish for Mercedes to start the season as Antonelli’s teammate George Russell came through a battle with both Ferraris to finish second. Lewis Hamilton was third for his long-awaited first Grand Prix podium finish for Ferrari.

The only driver younger than Antonelli to win a Grand Prix was Max Verstappen, who was 18 when he took his first victory in 2016.

Russell bests Ferraris in thriller

The new regulations again produced a dramatic fight for position between Mercedes and fast-starting Ferrari as Russell fought his way past Leclerc and Hamilton in a multi-lap battle with numerous changes of position. That allowed Antonelli to build his lead at the front.

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Race winner Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy, center, celebrates on the podium with second placed Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, left, and third placed Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain after the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix race at the Shanghai International Circuit, in Shanghai, China. - Photo: AP/Andy Wong
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Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy gestures after getting the pole position during the qualifying session of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, in Shanghai, China. - | Photo: AP/Vincent Thian
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Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy steers his car during the qualifying session of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, in Shanghai, China, Saturday, March 14, 2026. - AP Photo/Vincent Thian
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Even after Russell had pulled away to secure second place, teammates Leclerc and Hamilton kept up their own fight for third. “This is quite a fun battle,” Leclerc exclaimed over the radio.

Kimi Antonelli
Race winner Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy, center, celebrates on the podium with second placed Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, left, and third placed Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton. Photo: AP
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Leclerc was fourth with Oliver Bearman fifth for Haas, Pierre Gasly sixth for Alpine and Liam Lawson seventh for Racing Bulls. Isack Hadjar recovered from an early spin to place eighth for Red Bull, ahead of Carlos Sainz, Jr. in ninth for Williams, while Franco Colapinto was 10th for Alpine to score his first point since 2024.

Max Verstappen was running sixth when his car lost power and he had to limp back to the pits in another blow for the four-time champion who has been a leading critic of F1’s new cars.

Double disaster for McLaren

Formula 1 champion Lando Norris and his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri were both unable to start after hitting technical problems minutes before the race began.

Piastri was due to start fifth and Norris sixth for Sunday’s race. Norris was in his car in the pits but didn’t leave for the grid, before Piastri was then withdrawn from the grid following a radio message which indicated an electrical issue.

“Unfortunately we identified separate issues on both cars which prevented them from starting the Chinese GP, with Oscar’s being removed from the grid shortly before the formation lap. We will now work to identify each issue,” the McLaren team said.

F1
Haas driver Oliver Bearman of Britain, left, steers his car during the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix race at the Shanghai International Circuit Photo: AP
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It’s the second time Piastri has failed to start in 2026 after he crashed before the start of last week’s race in Australia.

F1 is racing hours after it announced next month’s races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will not go ahead because of the war in the Middle East.

Q

Who still holds the record of being the youngest-ever driver to win Grand Prix?

A

Max Verstappen, who was 18 when he took his first victory in 2016.

Q

Which F1 races were dropped by the FIA from the forthcoming calendar?

A

Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

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