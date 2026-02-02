Bahrain And Saudi Arabian F1 Grands Prix To Be Cancelled Amid US-Iran Conflict In Middle East – Report

Summary of this article
Bahran (April 12) and Saudi Arabian (April 19) Grands Prix set to be cancelled amid US-Iran conflict
Security concerns in Manama and Jeddah force F1 to drop lucrative Gulf races
Contingency venues in Portugal, Italy, Turkey abandoned due to prep time issues
Calendar reduced to 22 races, five-week gap between Japan and Miami GPs
Formula 1 has reportedly decided to cancel next month’s Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix due to escalating conflict in the Middle East between the United States and Iran. As per a BBC report, the two lucrative F1 races will be dropped, with a formal decision expected before the end of the weekend.
The Bahrain Grand Prix was scheduled for 12 April, with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix planned for April 19.
The ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran has led to most sporting events in the Gulf region being postponed due to security issues. Bahrain’s capital, Manama, has already been hit by missiles, while Jeddah – the host city for the Saudi Arabian GP – is also considered unsafe at the moment.
Formula 1 reportedly explored contingency options, including potential stand-in venues at Portimao in Portugal, Imola in Italy, and Istanbul Park in Turkey. However, those plans were abandoned due to the lack of preparation time, the BBC report said.
As a result, the 2025 F1 calendar would be reduced to 22 races, creating a five-week gap between the Japanese Grand Prix on 29 March and the Miami Grand Prix on 3 May.
The cancellations would also deliver a significant financial blow, with Formula 1 reportedly set to lose more than £100 million in revenue.
The Bahrain GP and Saudi Arabian GP are the latest sporting events set to be cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Earlier, Qatar suspended all footballing activities in the country, although that is set to resume this week.
Meanwhile, the ATP Challenger event in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, has been cancelled. The cricket series between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, set to be played in the UAE, has been delayed. The AFC Champions League and Champions League Two matches have also been impacted, with many semi-final fixtures being postponed.
What Formula 1 races are being cancelled?
The Bahrain Grand Prix (scheduled for April 12) and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (scheduled for April 19) are reportedly being cancelled.
Why are the Bahran and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix being cancelled?
Escalating conflict in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel, and Iran has created major security concerns, with missile strikes already hitting Bahrain’s capital.
How will the cancellations affect the F1 calendar?
The 2025 season will be reduced to 22 races, leaving a five-week gap between the Japanese GP (March 29) and the Miami GP (May 3), and causing Formula 1 to lose over £100 million in revenue.