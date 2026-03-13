Mercedes In Talks To Buy 24% Stake In Alpine F1 Team

Alpine driver Franco Colapinto of Argentina steers his car during the sprint qualifying ahead of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix race in Shanghai, China, Friday, March 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

Alpine driver Franco Colapinto of Argentina steers his car during the sprint qualifying ahead of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix race in Shanghai, China, Friday, March 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vincent Thian