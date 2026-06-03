French Open 2026: Who Won Yesterday In Women's Singles Matches On Day 10

Kostyuk's win over Svitolina made her the first Ukrainian woman to reach the Roland Garros semi-finals in the Open Era
Andreeva dismantled Cirstea 6-0, 6-3 in one of the tournament's most dominant displays
Kostyuk holds a 2-0 head-to-head advantage over semi-final opponent Andreeva, including the Madrid Open final last month
Day 10 at Roland Garros delivered historic moments as the first two women's singles semi-finalists were confirmed on Tuesday. Marta Kostyuk and Mirra Andreeva both won their quarterfinals to set up a blockbuster Russia-Ukraine semi-final, with Aryna Sabalenka, Diana Shnaider, Anna Kalinskaya and Maja Chwalinska still to play their quarterfinals on Wednesday.
The day's standout match was the all-Ukrainian affair on Court Philippe-Chatrier, where Kostyuk won an intense quarterfinal against Elina Svitolina 6-3, 2-6, 6-2, becoming the first Ukrainian woman to reach the semi-finals at Roland Garros in the Open Era.
Kostyuk got off to a fast and powerful start, Svitolina worked her way back into the contest, but Kostyuk was better on the important points in the decider, improving her staggering 2026 clay-court record to 17-0.
The win was laced with emotion beyond sport, Kostyuk did not shake hands at the net, following protocol for Ukrainians with opponents from Russia and its ally Belarus since the war began. "We had a very difficult night again in Ukraine, especially in Kyiv, so many people dead," Kostyuk said, while Svitolina added "I want to give this match to Ukrainian people and to their resilience. Slava Ukraini!"
Women's Quarterfinal Results - Day 10
Before the headline match, Mirra Andreeva barely broke a sweat in her defeat of Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-3, one of the most dominant performances of the tournament. Andreeva will appear in her second French Open semi-final, two years after the first.
She was exceptional, and the result also carries added bittersweet significance, this is Cirstea's final appearance at the French Open, having announced 2026 would be her last year on tour.
Semi-Final Showdown: Kostyuk vs Andreeva
The semi-final draw could hardly have thrown up a more charged tie. Kostyuk leads Andreeva 2-0 on tour, including a win over her in the Madrid Open final just weeks ago. On the other side of the draw, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who has yet to drop a set in Paris, faces Diana Shnaider on Wednesday, while Anna Kalinskaya takes on qualifier Maja Chwalinska for the remaining two semi-final spots.
With Sabalenka still to negotiate her quarter-final, the stage is set for what promises to be one of the most politically and emotionally charged semi-finals in Roland Garros history.