DR Congo Vs Chile Friendly Called Off Amid Ebola Fears Ahead Of FIFA World Cup

DR Congo's June 9 friendly against Chile was cancelled over Ebola concerns
Spanish authorities called off the match on health advice
DR Congo remain set for the World Cup, starting with Portugal on June 17
Democratic Republic of Congo's build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has suffered another disruption after a scheduled friendly against Chile in Spain was called off over concerns related to the Ebola outbreak in the African nation.
The cancellation comes at a crucial stage of preparations for DR Congo, who are set to make their first World Cup appearance since 1974. The side have already been forced to alter their pre-tournament plans, relocating their training base to Belgium after shelving plans to prepare in their home country.
The June 9 friendly against Chile was due to be played in La Línea de la Concepción, a Spanish municipality near Gibraltar. However, local authorities stepped in to prevent the fixture from taking place following consultations with health officials.
Juan Franco, mayor of La Línea de la Concepción in southern Spain, confirmed the decision, saying, as quoted by The Guardian: “I have signed the decree banning the holding of the 9 June match between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Chile.”
The move was taken after recommendations from both regional and municipal health departments. Explaining the reasoning behind the decision, Franco said, as quoted by The Guardian: “A report by the head of the mayoralty's health service of La Línea advised categorically against hosting the match given the health risks which might arise.”
How The Ebola Outbreak Impacted DR Congo's Plans
The Ebola outbreak was declared in eastern DR Congo in May and has already influenced several aspects of the country's World Cup preparations. While the national team opted to continue its preparations in Belgium, concerns surrounding travel and public health have continued to follow the squad.
Most of the players represent clubs outside DR Congo and have not recently spent time in the country. However, members of the wider delegation, including support staff and travelling fans, have arrived from the region, prompting additional scrutiny from authorities.
The outbreak has been linked to the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, a rare variant for which no approved vaccine currently exists. Health experts have indicated that a vaccine could still be months away from becoming available.
The situation has also led to measures affecting DR Congo's travel arrangements ahead of the tournament. United States authorities announced last month that members of the Congolese delegation would be required to complete a 21-day isolation period before entering the country.
Further restrictions have been imposed on non-US citizens who have recently travelled to DR Congo, Uganda or South Sudan as part of broader efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.
Despite the challenges, DR Congo's World Cup preparations remain on track. They are scheduled to face Denmark in a friendly in Liège on Wednesday, June 3, before opening their Group K campaign against Portugal in Houston on June 17.
The African nation will then take on Colombia in Guadalajara on June 24 before concluding their group-stage fixtures against Uzbekistan in Atlanta on June 28.