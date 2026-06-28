DR Congo Vs Uzbekistan, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Group K Clash At Atlanta Stadium

Congo players arrive on the pitch to warm up prior to the World Cup Group K soccer match between DR Congo and Uzbekistan in Atlanta, Saturday, June 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

1/3 Uzbekistan supporters hold flags before the World Cup Group K soccer match between DR Congo and Uzbekistan in Atlanta, Saturday, June 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Erik S.Lesser)





2/3 Uzbekistan supporters cheer before the World Cup Group K soccer match between DR Congo and Uzbekistan in Atlanta, Saturday, June 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Erik S.Lesser)





3/3 Congo supporters cheer on their side prior to the World Cup Group K soccer match between DR Congo and Uzbekistan in Atlanta, Saturday, June 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)





