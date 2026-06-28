DR Congo Vs Uzbekistan, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Group K Clash At Atlanta Stadium
DR Congo Vs Uzbekistan Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: DR Congo and Uzbekistan face a crucial Group K encounter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, temporarily known as Atlanta Stadium, with both teams fighting to keep their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns alive. DR Congo enter the clash needing a win to boost their hopes of reaching the round of 32 after a narrow defeat against Colombia in their previous outing. Uzbekistan, meanwhile, are searching for their first points of the tournament after defeats against Colombia and Portugal, leaving them with a difficult task ahead. With third place and knockout qualification hopes at stake, the Leopards will aim to end their winless run, while Uzbekistan must deliver a strong response to extend their stay in the competition.
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