Miami Grand Prix 2026 Live Updates: Race Start Moved Forward Due To Incoming Storms

Miami Grand Prix 2026 Live Updates: Check real-time updates of the Miami GP 2026 at the Miami International Autodrome inside the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens, Florida

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Miami Grand Prix 2026 F1 LIVE Updates International Autodrome Highlights
Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli of Italy in action during qualifying session for the Miami Formula One Grand Prix auto race. AP Photo
Miami Grand Prix 2026 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Miami GP 2026 set to be hosted at the Miami International Autodrome inside the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens, Florida on May 3, Sunday. The 2026 Miami Grand Prix promises intense drama as Formula 1 arrives at the Miami International Autodrome under a weather-clouded horizon. Due to a forecasted threat of severe thunderstorms later in the afternoon, the FIA has dramatically moved the 57-lap race start time forward by three hours. Championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli enters the weekend with 75 points, holding a slim seven-point advantage over his Mercedes teammate, George Russell. Following a highly competitive Saturday sprint where Lando Norris claimed victory, the momentum shift within the McLaren camp is palpable. The 5.41km semi-permanent street circuit remains a technical gauntlet, featuring 19 corners and three long straights. With no traditional DRS this season, drivers are relying on the new Active Aero Straight Mode to gain speed, making tactical energy management and overtaking maneuvers into the big-braking zones more critical than ever. As the grid prepares for the final lights-out, the unpredictable Florida weather remains the biggest wildcard in what is shaping up to be a pivotal championship encounter. Follow play-by-play updates of the Miami Grand Prix 2026 with us.
LIVE UPDATES

Miami Grand Prix 2026 F1 LIVE Updates: Lionel Messi Arrives At The Venue

Miami Grand Prix 2026 F1 LIVE Updates: Hello

Hello F1 fans! We’re back for the season finale - stay tuned for live Miami GP updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. GT Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Jason Holder’s 4-Fer Wrecks Punjab, Two In Two Rocks Lower Order

  2. Peshawar Zalmi Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score, PSL 2026 Final: Basit Dismisses Sadaqat | HHK 30/1 (3)

  3. Nishant Sindhu Interview | ‘I Try To Learn From Shubman Gill's Class’: GT Youngster Opens Up On His Time In IPL

  4. IPL 2026: Mittal Family Takes Control Of Rajasthan Royals With 75% Stake After Somani Deal Fails

  5. IPL Dispatch: CSK Complete Third League Double Over MI; Indian Premier League Playoff Dates To Be Confirmed

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  2. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star

  4. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: Heavyweights Meet Dreamers As Stage Set For Thriller

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Southern Stakes: Tamil Nadu, Kerala Gear Up For Verdict Day

  2. ‘Picked Up Without Procedure’: Workers, Activists Protest Against ‘Illegal Arrests’ By Noida, Haryana Police

  3. Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Officials Deny Any Violation Of Rules At Strong Room Premises

  4. Delhi To See Extended Respite From Heatwave As IMD Forecasts Rain And Thunderstorms

  5. INDIA Bloc Likely To Meet After Poll Results To Discuss Delimitation

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Oil Tanker Hijacked Off Yemen Coast, Headed Toward Somali Waters

  2. China Rejects U.S. Sanctions On Refineries Over Iran Oil Links

  3. Renewed US-Iran Conflict 'Likely', Tehran Warns After Trump Rejects Proposal

  4. Trump Jokes US Navy Could “Take on Cuba” After Iran Mission

  5. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

Latest Stories

  1. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  2. Weekly Horoscope For May 3–9, 2026: Financial Gains And Emotional Shifts Likely For Cancer, Scorpio And Pisces

  3. Abuse, Underpaid, And Trapped: How Jharkhand’s Migrant Workers Flee Exploitation Only To Return Again

  4. MP Bargi Dam boat tragedy: Death toll rises to nine, six still missing

  5. Repolling Underway In Bengal’s South 24 Parganas After Malpractice Complaints

  6. Congress Attacks Centre Over Steep Commercial LPG Price Hike

  7. Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Latest In A Series of Mishaps At Tourist Hubs

  8. Buddha Purnima 2026 Horoscope: What The Full Moon Means For Your Sign