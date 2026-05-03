Miami Grand Prix 2026 Live Updates: Race Start Moved Forward Due To Incoming Storms

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli of Italy in action during qualifying session for the Miami Formula One Grand Prix auto race. AP Photo

Miami Grand Prix 2026 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Miami GP 2026 set to be hosted at the Miami International Autodrome inside the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens, Florida on May 3, Sunday. The 2026 Miami Grand Prix promises intense drama as Formula 1 arrives at the Miami International Autodrome under a weather-clouded horizon. Due to a forecasted threat of severe thunderstorms later in the afternoon, the FIA has dramatically moved the 57-lap race start time forward by three hours. Championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli enters the weekend with 75 points, holding a slim seven-point advantage over his Mercedes teammate, George Russell. Following a highly competitive Saturday sprint where Lando Norris claimed victory, the momentum shift within the McLaren camp is palpable. The 5.41km semi-permanent street circuit remains a technical gauntlet, featuring 19 corners and three long straights. With no traditional DRS this season, drivers are relying on the new Active Aero Straight Mode to gain speed, making tactical energy management and overtaking maneuvers into the big-braking zones more critical than ever. As the grid prepares for the final lights-out, the unpredictable Florida weather remains the biggest wildcard in what is shaping up to be a pivotal championship encounter. Follow play-by-play updates of the Miami Grand Prix 2026 with us.

LIVE UPDATES

3 May 2026, 09:22:35 pm IST Miami Grand Prix 2026 F1 LIVE Updates: Lionel Messi Arrives At The Venue Lionel. Messi.#F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/86fyjkLnpu — Formula 1 (@F1) May 3, 2026